The Valero Texas Open is entering the final round, and Eric Cole is currently in 30th with a score of -3.

Eric Cole at the Valero Texas Open

Eric Cole Insights

Cole has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 15 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Over his last 15 rounds, Cole has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Cole has finished in the top five in one of his past five appearances.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Cole has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 30 -8 268 0 9 1 1 $1.4M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Cole last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 30th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,294 yards, shorter than the 7,438-yard length for this event.

The average course Cole has played i the last year (7,238 yards) is 200 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,438).

Cole's Last Time Out

Cole shot below average over the 10 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.20 strokes to finish in the 31st percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 18) at the Valspar Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 90th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.13).

Cole shot better than just 9% of the golfers at the Valspar Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.75.

Cole carded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Cole had three bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 3.4).

Cole's two birdies or better on the 18 par-4s at the Valspar Championship were less than the tournament average (3.3).

In that last tournament, Cole's showing on the 18 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 6.0).

Cole finished the Valspar Championship with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, fewer than the field average, 4.3.

On the eight par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Cole outperformed the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

Cole Odds to Win: +2800

All statistics in this article reflect Cole's performance prior to the 2023 Valero Texas Open.

Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.