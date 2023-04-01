The San Diego State Aztecs (31-6) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (35-3) will play for a spot in the championship game of the NCAA Tournmanet on Saturday. San Diego State is favored by 1.5 points in the Final Four matchup, which begins at 6:09 PM on CBS from NRG Stadium. The point total in the matchup is 131.5.

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Time: 6:09 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: NRG Stadium
Favorite Spread Over/Under
San Diego State -1.5 131.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Owls Betting Records & Stats

  • Florida Atlantic has played 23 games this season that have gone over 131.5 combined points scored.
  • Florida Atlantic has a 143.1-point average over/under in its contests this season, 11.6 more points than this game's point total.
  • Florida Atlantic's ATS record is 22-11-0 this season.
  • Florida Atlantic has come away with six wins in the eight contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.
  • The Owls have entered six games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 5-1 in those contests.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida Atlantic has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
San Diego State 18 52.9% 71.5 149.5 62.9 128 138.1
Florida Atlantic 23 69.7% 78 149.5 65.1 128 142

Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

  • Florida Atlantic is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall over its last 10 games.
  • The Owls have gone over the total in four of their past 10 contests.
  • The Owls score 15.1 more points per game (78) than the Aztecs allow their opponents to score (62.9).
  • When it scores more than 62.9 points, Florida Atlantic is 16-10 against the spread and 27-3 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
San Diego State 19-15-0 16-13 13-21-0
Florida Atlantic 22-11-0 6-2 18-15-0

Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

San Diego State Florida Atlantic
15-1 Home Record 17-0
8-2 Away Record 11-3
7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0
5-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0
75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1
68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9
6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0
4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.