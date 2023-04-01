Gabe Vincent will hope to make a difference for the Miami Heat on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Dallas Mavericks.

Vincent, in his most recent showing, had 21 points and two steals in a 101-92 loss to the Knicks.

Below, we break down Vincent's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.5 10.3 Rebounds -- 2.1 1.6 Assists 2.5 2.4 2.0 PRA -- 14 13.9 PR 10.5 11.6 11.9 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Gabe Vincent's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Mavericks

Vincent is responsible for attempting 8.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.

He's put up 5.2 threes per game, or 12.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.1. His opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per contest.

The Mavericks concede 113.3 points per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Mavericks are ranked 19th in the NBA, conceding 44.2 rebounds per game.

The Mavericks allow 24.7 assists per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

The Mavericks are the best team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11 made 3-pointers per contest.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 27 10 0 3 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Vincent or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.