The Miami Marlins and Garrett Cooper, who went 3-for-4 with a triple last time in action, take on Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a triple) in his last appearance against the Mets.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Garrett Cooper At The Plate (2022)

  • Cooper hit .261 with 33 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.
  • Cooper picked up a hit in 61.3% of his games last season (73 of 119), with at least two hits in 27 of those contests (22.7%).
  • He hit a home run in 7.6% of his games last season (119 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his trips to home plate.
  • Cooper picked up an RBI in 30.3% of his 119 games last year, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of those contests (13). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • In 32 of 119 games last year (26.9%) he touched home plate, and in five of those games (4.2%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
63 GP 55
.236 AVG .289
.301 OBP .377
.391 SLG .443
23 XBH 21
5 HR 4
27 RBI 23
72/17 K/BB 47/23
0 SB 0
Home Away
63 GP 56
35 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (67.9%)
13 (20.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.0%)
18 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (25.0%)
5 (7.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.1%)
21 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (26.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mets pitching staff ranked first in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
  • Megill will take the mound to start for the Mets, his first this season.
  • The 27-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals, when he came on in relief and went two scoreless innings.
  • Over his 15 appearances last season he finished with a 5.13 ERA and a 1.246 WHIP, compiling a 4-2 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.