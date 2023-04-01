Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Garrett Cooper, who went 3-for-4 with a triple last time in action, take on Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a triple) in his last appearance against the Mets.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate (2022)
- Cooper hit .261 with 33 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.
- Cooper picked up a hit in 61.3% of his games last season (73 of 119), with at least two hits in 27 of those contests (22.7%).
- He hit a home run in 7.6% of his games last season (119 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his trips to home plate.
- Cooper picked up an RBI in 30.3% of his 119 games last year, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of those contests (13). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In 32 of 119 games last year (26.9%) he touched home plate, and in five of those games (4.2%) he scored two or more runs.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|55
|.236
|AVG
|.289
|.301
|OBP
|.377
|.391
|SLG
|.443
|23
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|23
|72/17
|K/BB
|47/23
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|56
|35 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|38 (67.9%)
|13 (20.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (25.0%)
|18 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (25.0%)
|5 (7.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (7.1%)
|21 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (26.8%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mets pitching staff ranked first in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
- Megill will take the mound to start for the Mets, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals, when he came on in relief and went two scoreless innings.
- Over his 15 appearances last season he finished with a 5.13 ERA and a 1.246 WHIP, compiling a 4-2 record.
