The Miami Marlins and Garrett Cooper, who went 3-for-4 with a triple last time in action, take on Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a triple) in his last appearance against the Mets.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Garrett Cooper At The Plate (2022)

Cooper hit .261 with 33 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.

Cooper picked up a hit in 61.3% of his games last season (73 of 119), with at least two hits in 27 of those contests (22.7%).

He hit a home run in 7.6% of his games last season (119 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his trips to home plate.

Cooper picked up an RBI in 30.3% of his 119 games last year, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of those contests (13). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

In 32 of 119 games last year (26.9%) he touched home plate, and in five of those games (4.2%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 63 GP 55 .236 AVG .289 .301 OBP .377 .391 SLG .443 23 XBH 21 5 HR 4 27 RBI 23 72/17 K/BB 47/23 0 SB 0 Home Away 63 GP 56 35 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (67.9%) 13 (20.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.0%) 18 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (25.0%) 5 (7.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.1%) 21 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (26.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)