The Miami Heat (40-37), on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at FTX Arena, will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the Dallas Mavericks (37-40). This game is at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSSW.

Heat vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023

7:30 PM ET

Miami, Florida

FTX Arena

Heat vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Heat have been outscored by 1.1 points per game (scoring 108.7 points per game to rank 30th in the league while allowing 109.8 per contest to rank second in the NBA) and have a -81 scoring differential overall.

The Mavericks have a +35 scoring differential, putting up 113.8 points per game (16th in league) and giving up 113.3 (15th in NBA).

The teams combine to score 222.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 223.1 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami has compiled a 27-46-4 record against the spread this season.

Dallas has won 28 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 49 times.

Heat and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +10000 +4000 -598 Mavericks +9000 +3500 +360

