Heat vs. Mavericks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat (40-37) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (37-40) on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at FTX Arena as only 1-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSSW.
Heat vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSSW
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Heat vs. Mavericks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 113 - Mavericks 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Mavericks
- Pick ATS: Heat (- 1)
- Pick OU:
Under (225)
- The Mavericks sport a 28-45-4 ATS record this season as opposed to the 27-46-4 mark from the Heat.
- As a 1-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Dallas is 12-13-2 against the spread compared to the 18-34-4 ATS record Miami racks up as a 1-point favorite.
- When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Dallas and its opponents do it more often (50.6% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (45.5%).
- The Heat have a .618 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (34-21) this season while the Mavericks have a .259 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (7-20).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Heat Performance Insights
- Because of Miami's offensive struggles this year, ranking worst in the NBA with 108.7 points per game, it has been forced to rely on its defense, which ranks second-best in the league by giving up 109.8 points per game.
- The Heat are averaging 23.5 assists per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Heat rank fourth-worst in the NBA with a 34.1% shooting percentage from three-point land. Meanwhile, they are draining 11.7 three-pointers per game (18th-ranked in league).
- So far this season, Miami has taken 59.6% two-pointers, accounting for 69.8% of the team's buckets. It has shot 40.4% threes (30.2% of the team's baskets).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.