The Miami Heat (40-37) are 1.5-point favorites as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (37-40) on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSSW. The point total is set at 224.5 for the matchup.

Heat vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSSW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -1.5 224.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami's 77 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points 26 times.
  • Miami has an average point total of 218.5 in its matchups this year, 6.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Heat are 27-50-0 ATS this season.
  • Miami has entered the game as favorites 53 times this season and won 33, or 62.3%, of those games.
  • This season, Miami has won 33 of its 53 games, or 62.3%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Heat vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Mavericks Total Facts
Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 26 33.8% 108.7 222.5 109.8 223.1 219.6
Mavericks 40 51.9% 113.8 222.5 113.3 223.1 224.7

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • The Heat have gone 5-5 over their last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Heat have hit the over in six of their past 10 games.
  • Miami has done a better job covering the spread in road games (15-23-0) than it has at home (12-27-0).
  • The 108.7 points per game the Heat record are just 4.6 fewer points than the Mavericks give up (113.3).
  • Miami is 10-11 against the spread and 15-6 overall when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Heat vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Heat and Mavericks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 27-50 18-37 36-41
Mavericks 29-47 14-14 40-37

Heat vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Heat Mavericks
108.7
Points Scored (PG)
 113.8
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 16
10-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 23-25
15-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 32-16
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.3
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 15
21-31
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 11-15
32-20
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 16-10

