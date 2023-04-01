The Miami Heat (40-37) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (37-40) on April 1, 2023 at FTX Arena.

Heat vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: NBA TV

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (48.5%).

Miami is 15-3 when it shoots higher than 48.5% from the field.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 30th.

The 108.7 points per game the Heat average are only 4.6 fewer points than the Mavericks allow (113.3).

When Miami puts up more than 113.3 points, it is 15-6.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat are posting 110.7 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 106.7 points per contest.

At home, Miami is giving up 0.3 more points per game (109.9) than on the road (109.6).

The Heat are draining 11.8 threes per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.1 more threes and 3.3% points better than they're averaging in road games (11.7 threes per game, 32.5% three-point percentage).

Heat Injuries