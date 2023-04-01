Top Heat Players to Watch vs. the Mavericks - April 1
Bam Adebayo and Luka Doncic are two players to watch when the Miami Heat (40-37) and the Dallas Mavericks (37-40) play at FTX Arena on Saturday. Gametime is set for 7:30 PM ET.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on NBA TV with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
How to Watch Heat vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!
Watch Adebayo, Doncic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.
Heat's Last Game
In their most recent game, the Heat fell to the Knicks on Wednesday, 101-92. Gabe Vincent scored a team-high 21 points (and added three assists and three boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Gabe Vincent
|21
|3
|3
|2
|0
|4
|Tyler Herro
|16
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Duncan Robinson
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo posts a team-high 9.3 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 20.7 points and 3.3 assists, shooting 53.9% from the field.
- Tyler Herro puts up 20.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 37.8% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in league).
- Max Strus is averaging 11.6 points, 2.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.
- Caleb Martin posts 9.8 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|23.3
|4.5
|4.6
|1.2
|0.4
|0.7
|Bam Adebayo
|18.1
|8.4
|3.5
|1
|0.9
|0
|Tyler Herro
|20.9
|4.7
|3.5
|0.4
|0.1
|3.2
|Gabe Vincent
|10.3
|1.6
|2
|1.2
|0.1
|1.7
|Max Strus
|9.6
|2.2
|2
|0.4
|0.1
|2.3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.