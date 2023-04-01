On Saturday, Jacob Stallings (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jacob Stallings At The Plate (2022)

Stallings hit .223 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.

Stallings reached base via a hit in 59 of 114 games last season (51.8%), including multiple hits in 14.0% of those games (16 of them).

Including the 114 games he played in last season, he homered in four of them (3.5%), going deep in 1% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.1% of his 114 games a year ago, Stallings drove in a run (24 times). He also had eight games with multiple RBIs (7.0%), and three or more RBIs in two games.

He crossed home in 24 of 114 games a year ago (21.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 57 .198 AVG .246 .264 OBP .318 .234 SLG .346 6 XBH 10 0 HR 4 8 RBI 26 37/13 K/BB 46/16 0 SB 0 Home Away 55 GP 59 24 (43.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (59.3%) 7 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.3%) 11 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (22.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.8%) 8 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (27.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)