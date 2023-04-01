Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jacob Stallings (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jacob Stallings At The Plate (2022)
- Stallings hit .223 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.
- Stallings reached base via a hit in 59 of 114 games last season (51.8%), including multiple hits in 14.0% of those games (16 of them).
- Including the 114 games he played in last season, he homered in four of them (3.5%), going deep in 1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21.1% of his 114 games a year ago, Stallings drove in a run (24 times). He also had eight games with multiple RBIs (7.0%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
- He crossed home in 24 of 114 games a year ago (21.1%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|57
|.198
|AVG
|.246
|.264
|OBP
|.318
|.234
|SLG
|.346
|6
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|26
|37/13
|K/BB
|46/16
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|59
|24 (43.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (59.3%)
|7 (12.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (15.3%)
|11 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (22.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.8%)
|8 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (27.1%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to pace MLB.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.57).
- Mets pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
- Megill starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 27-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went two scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals.
- In 15 games last season he put together a 4-2 record and had a 5.13 ERA and a 1.246 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.