On Saturday, Jacob Stallings (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate (2022)

  • Stallings hit .223 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.
  • Stallings reached base via a hit in 59 of 114 games last season (51.8%), including multiple hits in 14.0% of those games (16 of them).
  • Including the 114 games he played in last season, he homered in four of them (3.5%), going deep in 1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 21.1% of his 114 games a year ago, Stallings drove in a run (24 times). He also had eight games with multiple RBIs (7.0%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He crossed home in 24 of 114 games a year ago (21.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 57
.198 AVG .246
.264 OBP .318
.234 SLG .346
6 XBH 10
0 HR 4
8 RBI 26
37/13 K/BB 46/16
0 SB 0
Home Away
55 GP 59
24 (43.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (59.3%)
7 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.3%)
11 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (22.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.8%)
8 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (27.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to pace MLB.
  • The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.57).
  • Mets pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
  • Megill starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 27-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went two scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals.
  • In 15 games last season he put together a 4-2 record and had a 5.13 ERA and a 1.246 WHIP.
