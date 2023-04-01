The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate (2022)

Chisholm hit .254 with 10 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks.

Chisholm picked up a hit in 56.7% of his games last year (34 of 60), with multiple hits in 17 of them (28.3%).

In 12 of 60 games last year, he homered (20.0%). He went deep in 5.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Chisholm picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games last year (20 of 60), with two or more RBIs in 14 of those contests (23.3%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.

In 48.3% of his games last year (29 of 60), he scored at least a run, and in nine (15.0%) he scored two or more runs.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 29 GP 29 .286 AVG .222 .353 OBP .298 .562 SLG .509 15 XBH 13 5 HR 9 23 RBI 22 32/10 K/BB 34/11 5 SB 7 Home Away 30 GP 30 19 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (50.0%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (23.3%) 16 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (43.3%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (36.7%)

