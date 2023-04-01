The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate (2022)

  • Chisholm hit .254 with 10 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Chisholm picked up a hit in 56.7% of his games last year (34 of 60), with multiple hits in 17 of them (28.3%).
  • In 12 of 60 games last year, he homered (20.0%). He went deep in 5.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Chisholm picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games last year (20 of 60), with two or more RBIs in 14 of those contests (23.3%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.
  • In 48.3% of his games last year (29 of 60), he scored at least a run, and in nine (15.0%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
29 GP 29
.286 AVG .222
.353 OBP .298
.562 SLG .509
15 XBH 13
5 HR 9
23 RBI 22
32/10 K/BB 34/11
5 SB 7
Home Away
30 GP 30
19 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (50.0%)
10 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (23.3%)
16 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (43.3%)
4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%)
9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (36.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mets pitching staff led MLB last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets gave up 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
  • Megill will start for the Mets, his first this season.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals, when he came on in relief and went two scoreless innings.
  • Over his 15 appearances last season he put together a 4-2 record, had a 5.13 ERA, and a 1.246 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.