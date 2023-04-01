Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate (2022)
- Chisholm hit .254 with 10 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks.
- Chisholm picked up a hit in 56.7% of his games last year (34 of 60), with multiple hits in 17 of them (28.3%).
- In 12 of 60 games last year, he homered (20.0%). He went deep in 5.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Chisholm picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games last year (20 of 60), with two or more RBIs in 14 of those contests (23.3%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.
- In 48.3% of his games last year (29 of 60), he scored at least a run, and in nine (15.0%) he scored two or more runs.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|.286
|AVG
|.222
|.353
|OBP
|.298
|.562
|SLG
|.509
|15
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|22
|32/10
|K/BB
|34/11
|5
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|19 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (50.0%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (23.3%)
|16 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (43.3%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (26.7%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (36.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mets pitching staff led MLB last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets gave up 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- Megill will start for the Mets, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals, when he came on in relief and went two scoreless innings.
- Over his 15 appearances last season he put together a 4-2 record, had a 5.13 ERA, and a 1.246 WHIP.
