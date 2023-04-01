On Saturday, Jean Segura (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jean Segura At The Plate (2022)

  • Segura hit .277 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Segura picked up a base hit in 78 of 115 games last year (67.8%), with multiple hits in 25 of those games (21.7%).
  • He went yard in 8.7% of his games last year (10 of 115), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Segura picked up an RBI in 32 of 115 games last season, with multiple RBIs in six of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He scored in 36.5% of his games last season (42 of 115), with more than one run on seven occasions (6.1%).

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 46
.282 AVG .272
.351 OBP .323
.398 SLG .376
9 XBH 10
6 HR 4
15 RBI 18
28/15 K/BB 30/11
5 SB 8
Home Away
60 GP 55
43 (71.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (63.6%)
11 (18.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.5%)
23 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (34.5%)
6 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.3%)
17 (28.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (27.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to lead MLB.
  • The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
  • Megill makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 27-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went two scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals.
  • Last season he finished with a 5.13 ERA and a 1.246 WHIP over his 15 games, compiling a 4-2 record.
