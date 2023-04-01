Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jean Segura (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jean Segura At The Plate (2022)
- Segura hit .277 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
- Segura picked up a base hit in 78 of 115 games last year (67.8%), with multiple hits in 25 of those games (21.7%).
- He went yard in 8.7% of his games last year (10 of 115), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Segura picked up an RBI in 32 of 115 games last season, with multiple RBIs in six of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored in 36.5% of his games last season (42 of 115), with more than one run on seven occasions (6.1%).
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|46
|.282
|AVG
|.272
|.351
|OBP
|.323
|.398
|SLG
|.376
|9
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|18
|28/15
|K/BB
|30/11
|5
|SB
|8
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|55
|43 (71.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (63.6%)
|11 (18.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (25.5%)
|23 (38.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (34.5%)
|6 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (7.3%)
|17 (28.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (27.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to lead MLB.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
- Megill makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 27-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went two scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals.
- Last season he finished with a 5.13 ERA and a 1.246 WHIP over his 15 games, compiling a 4-2 record.
