Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates take on the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Butler totaled 12 points and six assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 101-92 loss against the Knicks.

In this article we will break down Butler's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 22.6 26.1 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 5.0 Assists 5.5 5.1 5.1 PRA 36.5 33.6 36.2 PR 30.5 28.5 31.1 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Jimmy Butler's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, Jimmy Butler has made 7.4 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 15.0% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 1.6 threes per game, or 3.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Butler's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.1.

Defensively, the Mavericks are ranked 15th in the league, giving up 113.3 points per game.

The Mavericks are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44.2 rebounds per game.

The Mavericks are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 24.7 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Mavericks have conceded 11 makes per game, best in the league.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 26 12 4 1 0 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Butler or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.