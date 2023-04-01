Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Joey Wendle (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Joey Wendle At The Plate (2022)
- Wendle hit .262 with 24 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Wendle had a hit in 60 of 101 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- He took the pitcher deep in 3.0% of his games last season (101 in all), going deep in 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Wendle picked up an RBI in 23 of 101 games last season (22.8%), including seven occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.9%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored a run in 22 of his 101 games a season ago (21.8%), with more than one run scored five times (5.0%).
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|57
|.263
|AVG
|.262
|.294
|OBP
|.305
|.375
|SLG
|.354
|17
|XBH
|11
|0
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|21
|20/4
|K/BB
|30/11
|3
|SB
|9
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|58
|28 (65.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (55.2%)
|12 (27.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (25.9%)
|10 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (20.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.2%)
|7 (16.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (27.6%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mets pitching staff led the league last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- Mets pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
- Megill will take the mound to start for the Mets, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals, when he came on in relief and went two scoreless innings.
- Last season he finished with a 5.13 ERA and a 1.246 WHIP over his 15 games, compiling a 4-2 record.
