On Saturday, Joey Wendle (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Joey Wendle At The Plate (2022)

  • Wendle hit .262 with 24 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
  • Wendle had a hit in 60 of 101 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 27 of those games.
  • He took the pitcher deep in 3.0% of his games last season (101 in all), going deep in 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Wendle picked up an RBI in 23 of 101 games last season (22.8%), including seven occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.9%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He scored a run in 22 of his 101 games a season ago (21.8%), with more than one run scored five times (5.0%).

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

41 GP 57
.263 AVG .262
.294 OBP .305
.375 SLG .354
17 XBH 11
0 HR 3
11 RBI 21
20/4 K/BB 30/11
3 SB 9
43 GP 58
28 (65.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (55.2%)
12 (27.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (25.9%)
10 (23.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (20.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.2%)
7 (16.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (27.6%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mets pitching staff led the league last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
  • Mets pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
  • Megill will take the mound to start for the Mets, his first this season.
  • The 27-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals, when he came on in relief and went two scoreless innings.
  • Last season he finished with a 5.13 ERA and a 1.246 WHIP over his 15 games, compiling a 4-2 record.
