On Saturday, Joey Wendle (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: BSFL

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Joey Wendle At The Plate (2022)

Wendle hit .262 with 24 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.

Wendle had a hit in 60 of 101 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 27 of those games.

He took the pitcher deep in 3.0% of his games last season (101 in all), going deep in 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

Wendle picked up an RBI in 23 of 101 games last season (22.8%), including seven occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.9%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored a run in 22 of his 101 games a season ago (21.8%), with more than one run scored five times (5.0%).

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 41 GP 57 .263 AVG .262 .294 OBP .305 .375 SLG .354 17 XBH 11 0 HR 3 11 RBI 21 20/4 K/BB 30/11 3 SB 9 Home Away 43 GP 58 28 (65.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (55.2%) 12 (27.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (25.9%) 10 (23.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (20.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.2%) 7 (16.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (27.6%)

