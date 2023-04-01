On Saturday, Jorge Soler (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Mets.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jorge Soler At The Plate (2022)

  • Soler hit .207 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Soler got a base hit in 41 of 73 games last year (56.2%), with at least two hits in 13 of them (17.8%).
  • He took the pitcher deep in 16.4% of his games last season (73 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Soler picked up an RBI in 28.8% of his 73 games last year, with more than one RBI in 13.7% of those contests (10). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • In 29 of 73 games last year (39.7%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
34 GP 37
.216 AVG .200
.298 OBP .297
.448 SLG .359
13 XBH 13
8 HR 5
18 RBI 16
38/13 K/BB 52/19
0 SB 0
Home Away
34 GP 39
21 (61.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (51.3%)
6 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (17.9%)
14 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (38.5%)
8 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.3%)
12 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (23.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.57).
  • Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
  • Megill will take the mound to start for the Mets, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 27-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went two scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals.
  • In 15 games last season he finished with a 4-2 record and had a 5.13 ERA and a 1.246 WHIP.
