On Saturday, Jorge Soler (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Mets.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jorge Soler At The Plate (2022)

Soler hit .207 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Soler got a base hit in 41 of 73 games last year (56.2%), with at least two hits in 13 of them (17.8%).

He took the pitcher deep in 16.4% of his games last season (73 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Soler picked up an RBI in 28.8% of his 73 games last year, with more than one RBI in 13.7% of those contests (10). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

In 29 of 73 games last year (39.7%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 34 GP 37 .216 AVG .200 .298 OBP .297 .448 SLG .359 13 XBH 13 8 HR 5 18 RBI 16 38/13 K/BB 52/19 0 SB 0 Home Away 34 GP 39 21 (61.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (51.3%) 6 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (17.9%) 14 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (38.5%) 8 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.3%) 12 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (23.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)