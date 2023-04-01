Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jorge Soler (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Mets.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jorge Soler At The Plate (2022)
- Soler hit .207 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
- Soler got a base hit in 41 of 73 games last year (56.2%), with at least two hits in 13 of them (17.8%).
- He took the pitcher deep in 16.4% of his games last season (73 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Soler picked up an RBI in 28.8% of his 73 games last year, with more than one RBI in 13.7% of those contests (10). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In 29 of 73 games last year (39.7%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.216
|AVG
|.200
|.298
|OBP
|.297
|.448
|SLG
|.359
|13
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|16
|38/13
|K/BB
|52/19
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|39
|21 (61.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (51.3%)
|6 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (17.9%)
|14 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (38.5%)
|8 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (10.3%)
|12 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (23.1%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in MLB.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.57).
- Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
- Megill will take the mound to start for the Mets, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 27-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went two scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals.
- In 15 games last season he finished with a 4-2 record and had a 5.13 ERA and a 1.246 WHIP.
