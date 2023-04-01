Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Luis Arraez At The Plate (2022)
- Arraez had 173 hits and a .377 OBP while slugging .420.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play last season, he ranked fourth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
- Arraez had a base hit in 104 out of 144 games last season (72.2%), with at least two hits in 49 of them (34.0%).
- He went yard in eight games a year ago (out of 144 opportunities, 5.6%), going deep in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Arraez picked up an RBI in 34 of 144 games last season (23.6%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.9%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- He scored in 70 of 144 games last season (48.6%), including scoring more than once in 10.4% of his games (15 times).
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|72
|.327
|AVG
|.305
|.378
|OBP
|.375
|.460
|SLG
|.379
|23
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|1
|29
|RBI
|20
|22/23
|K/BB
|21/29
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|73
|54 (76.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (68.5%)
|27 (38.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|22 (30.1%)
|38 (53.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (43.8%)
|7 (9.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.4%)
|20 (28.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (19.2%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mets pitching staff ranked first in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- Mets pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs at a clip of one per game (12th in baseball).
- Megill will make his first start of the season for the Mets.
- The 27-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals, when he came on in relief and went two scoreless innings.
- Last season he finished with a 5.13 ERA and a 1.246 WHIP over his 15 games, putting together a 4-2 record.
