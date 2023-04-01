After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luis Arraez At The Plate (2022)

  • Arraez had 173 hits and a .377 OBP while slugging .420.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play last season, he ranked fourth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
  • Arraez had a base hit in 104 out of 144 games last season (72.2%), with at least two hits in 49 of them (34.0%).
  • He went yard in eight games a year ago (out of 144 opportunities, 5.6%), going deep in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Arraez picked up an RBI in 34 of 144 games last season (23.6%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.9%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He scored in 70 of 144 games last season (48.6%), including scoring more than once in 10.4% of his games (15 times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 72
.327 AVG .305
.378 OBP .375
.460 SLG .379
23 XBH 17
7 HR 1
29 RBI 20
22/23 K/BB 21/29
2 SB 2
Home Away
71 GP 73
54 (76.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (68.5%)
27 (38.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 22 (30.1%)
38 (53.5%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (43.8%)
7 (9.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.4%)
20 (28.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (19.2%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mets pitching staff ranked first in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
  • Mets pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs at a clip of one per game (12th in baseball).
  • Megill will make his first start of the season for the Mets.
  • The 27-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals, when he came on in relief and went two scoreless innings.
  • Last season he finished with a 5.13 ERA and a 1.246 WHIP over his 15 games, putting together a 4-2 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.