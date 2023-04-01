After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luis Arraez At The Plate (2022)

Arraez had 173 hits and a .377 OBP while slugging .420.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play last season, he ranked fourth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.

Arraez had a base hit in 104 out of 144 games last season (72.2%), with at least two hits in 49 of them (34.0%).

He went yard in eight games a year ago (out of 144 opportunities, 5.6%), going deep in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Arraez picked up an RBI in 34 of 144 games last season (23.6%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.9%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

He scored in 70 of 144 games last season (48.6%), including scoring more than once in 10.4% of his games (15 times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 72 .327 AVG .305 .378 OBP .375 .460 SLG .379 23 XBH 17 7 HR 1 29 RBI 20 22/23 K/BB 21/29 2 SB 2 Home Away 71 GP 73 54 (76.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (68.5%) 27 (38.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 22 (30.1%) 38 (53.5%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (43.8%) 7 (9.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.4%) 20 (28.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (19.2%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)