Saturday's game between the Miami Marlins (1-1) and New York Mets (1-1) squaring off at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 3-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on April 1.

The Mets will give the nod to Tylor Megill against the Marlins and Edward Cabrera.

Marlins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marlins vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Marlins 3, Mets 2.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins were victorious in 33, or 34%, of the 97 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, Miami won 28 of 88 games when listed as at least +100 on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Last season Miami had the No. 28 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.6 runs per game (586 total runs).

The Marlins' 3.86 team ERA ranked 13th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Schedule