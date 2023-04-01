Francisco Lindor and Luis Arraez will be among the star attractions when the New York Mets play the Miami Marlins on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins hit 144 homers last season, which ranked 24th in the league.

The Marlins were 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .363 last season.

Miami had a team batting average of just .230 last season, which ranked 26th among MLB teams.

Miami scored 586 runs (just 3.6 per game) last season, which ranked 28th in MLB.

The Marlins were among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .294.

Miami had a 9.0 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.

The Marlins pitched to a 3.86 last season, which ranked 13th in baseball.

Miami ranked 15th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP last season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will send Edward Cabrera to the mound for his first start this season.

The 24-year-old right-hander hasn't pitched since last season. He last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he pitched three scoreless innings as the starter.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Mets L 5-3 Home Sandy Alcantara Max Scherzer 3/31/2023 Mets W 2-1 Home Jesús Luzardo David Peterson 4/1/2023 Mets - Home Edward Cabrera Tylor Megill 4/2/2023 Mets - Home Trevor Rogers Kodai Senga 4/3/2023 Twins - Home Johnny Cueto Tyler Mahle 4/4/2023 Twins - Home Sandy Alcantara Kenta Maeda 4/5/2023 Twins - Home Jesús Luzardo Pablo Lopez 4/6/2023 Mets - Away Edward Cabrera Tylor Megill

