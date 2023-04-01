The 2023 campaign continues for Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (1-1) as they host the New York Mets (1-1) in an early-season matchup at LoanDepot park on Saturday, April 1. Gametime is set for 4:10 PM ET.

The Mets are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Marlins (+100). The over/under for the game is set at 8 runs.

Marlins vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Tylor Megill - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Edward Cabrera - MIA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Marlins vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets entered a game as favorites 126 times last season and won 82, or 65.1%, of those games.

The Mets had a record of 79-41, a 65.8% win rate, when they were favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks last season.

New York has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mets hit 90 home runs on the road last season (1.1 per game).

New York averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .424 away from home.

The Marlins were chosen as underdogs in 97 games last year and walked away with the win 33 times (34%) in those games.

Last year, the Marlins won 28 of 88 games when listed as at least +100 on the moneyline.

Miami hit 71 homers at home last season (0.9 per game).

The Marlins averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .377 at home.

Marlins vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+195) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) Jean Segura - 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+230) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +10000 22nd 4th

