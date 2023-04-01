A Final Four battle features the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) squaring off with a trip to the National Championship Game up for grabs on Saturday at NRG Stadium. The NCAA Tournament matchup tips off at 8:49 PM.

Miami (FL) vs. UConn Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV: CBS

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes have shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, eight percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

Miami (FL) is 22-4 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at seventh.

The Hurricanes put up 15.2 more points per game (79.6) than the Huskies allow (64.4).

Miami (FL) has a 20-3 record when giving up fewer than 78.8 points.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison

Miami (FL) scores 83.4 points per game at home, and 75.2 away.

In 2022-23 the Hurricanes are allowing 3.9 more points per game at home (72.9) than on the road (69).

Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) knocks down fewer trifectas away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) too.

Miami (FL) Schedule