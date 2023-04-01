A spot in the NCAA Tournament National Championship is on the line as the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) square off on Saturday at 8:49 PM at NRG Stadium (airing on CBS). UConn is a 5.5-point favorite to survive and advance in this Final Four matchup. The matchup's point total is set at 149.5.

Miami (FL) vs. UConn Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -5.5 149.5

Hurricanes Betting Records & Stats

Miami (FL)'s games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 149.5 points in 17 of 32 outings.

The average over/under for Miami (FL)'s matchups this season is 151.5, 2.0 more points than this game's total.

Miami (FL) is 18-11-0 ATS this year.

Miami (FL) has won in six of the 10 contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Hurricanes have entered five games this season as the underdog by +195 or more and is 4-1 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami (FL) has a 33.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Miami (FL) vs. UConn Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 12 38.7% 78.8 158.4 64.4 136.3 143.2 Miami (FL) 17 53.1% 79.6 158.4 71.9 136.3 147.0

Additional Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

Miami (FL) has gone 8-2 in its last 10 games, with a 6-3 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone over the total six times.

The Hurricanes score an average of 79.6 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 64.4 the Huskies allow to opponents.

Miami (FL) is 14-9 against the spread and 24-6 overall when it scores more than 64.4 points.

UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 22-9-0 14-6 19-12-0 Miami (FL) 18-11-0 3-0 15-17-0

Miami (FL) vs. UConn Home/Away Splits

UConn Miami (FL) 15-2 Home Record 16-1 5-5 Away Record 7-4 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

