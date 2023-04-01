Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Nick Fortes, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Nick Fortes At The Plate (2022)
- Fortes hit .230 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks.
- Fortes got a base hit in 34 of 72 games last year (47.2%), with at least two hits in 14 of those contests (19.4%).
- He hit a home run in eight games a year ago (out of 72 opportunities, 11.1%), leaving the ballpark in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Fortes picked up an RBI in 15 games last year out 72 (20.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored a run in 31 of his 72 games a year ago (43.1%), with more than one run scored eight times (11.1%).
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.286
|AVG
|.171
|.333
|OBP
|.275
|.518
|SLG
|.257
|12
|XBH
|4
|7
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|7
|19/7
|K/BB
|26/11
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|20 (54.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (40.0%)
|10 (27.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (11.4%)
|13 (35.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (51.4%)
|6 (16.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (5.7%)
|10 (27.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (14.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mets pitching staff was No. 1 in MLB last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.57).
- The Mets gave up 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- Megill makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
- The 27-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals, when he came on in relief and went two scoreless innings.
- Over his 15 appearances last season he put together a 4-2 record, had a 5.13 ERA, and a 1.246 WHIP.
