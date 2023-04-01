The Miami Marlins and Nick Fortes, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nick Fortes At The Plate (2022)

Fortes hit .230 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Fortes got a base hit in 34 of 72 games last year (47.2%), with at least two hits in 14 of those contests (19.4%).

He hit a home run in eight games a year ago (out of 72 opportunities, 11.1%), leaving the ballpark in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Fortes picked up an RBI in 15 games last year out 72 (20.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored a run in 31 of his 72 games a year ago (43.1%), with more than one run scored eight times (11.1%).

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 35 GP 33 .286 AVG .171 .333 OBP .275 .518 SLG .257 12 XBH 4 7 HR 2 17 RBI 7 19/7 K/BB 26/11 2 SB 3 Home Away 37 GP 35 20 (54.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (40.0%) 10 (27.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (11.4%) 13 (35.1%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (51.4%) 6 (16.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.7%) 10 (27.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (14.3%)

