The Miami Marlins and Nick Fortes, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nick Fortes At The Plate (2022)

  • Fortes hit .230 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks.
  • Fortes got a base hit in 34 of 72 games last year (47.2%), with at least two hits in 14 of those contests (19.4%).
  • He hit a home run in eight games a year ago (out of 72 opportunities, 11.1%), leaving the ballpark in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Fortes picked up an RBI in 15 games last year out 72 (20.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He scored a run in 31 of his 72 games a year ago (43.1%), with more than one run scored eight times (11.1%).

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
35 GP 33
.286 AVG .171
.333 OBP .275
.518 SLG .257
12 XBH 4
7 HR 2
17 RBI 7
19/7 K/BB 26/11
2 SB 3
Home Away
37 GP 35
20 (54.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (40.0%)
10 (27.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (11.4%)
13 (35.1%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (51.4%)
6 (16.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.7%)
10 (27.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (14.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mets pitching staff was No. 1 in MLB last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.57).
  • The Mets gave up 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
  • Megill makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals, when he came on in relief and went two scoreless innings.
  • Over his 15 appearances last season he put together a 4-2 record, had a 5.13 ERA, and a 1.246 WHIP.
