Having lost three in a row, the Columbus Blue Jackets welcome in the Florida Panthers on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL is the place to tune in to watch the Panthers and the Blue Jackets hit the ice.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL
  • Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/13/2022 Panthers Blue Jackets 4-0 FLA
11/20/2022 Blue Jackets Panthers 5-3 CBJ
Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers have allowed 259 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in league play in goals against.
  • The Panthers score the third-most goals in the league (263 total, 3.5 per game).
  • In the past 10 games, the Panthers are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 40 goals over that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 73 38 63 101 58 35 46.4%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 62 20 48 68 34 56 54.9%
Carter Verhaeghe 75 36 30 66 51 32 47.4%
Brandon Montour 74 14 50 64 45 30 -
Sam Reinhart 76 28 31 59 32 33 49.1%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

  • The Blue Jackets have conceded 292 total goals this season (4.0 per game), 31st in the NHL.
  • The Blue Jackets have 198 goals this season (2.7 per game), 30th in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 50 goals (5.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Johnny Gaudreau 72 19 50 69 45 45 -
Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35%
Boone Jenner 63 25 19 44 24 26 55%
Jack Roslovic 71 10 33 43 43 29 45.1%
Kent Johnson 71 15 22 37 33 23 28.9%

