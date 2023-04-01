Having lost three in a row, the Columbus Blue Jackets welcome in the Florida Panthers on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL is the place to tune in to watch the Panthers and the Blue Jackets hit the ice.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/13/2022 Panthers Blue Jackets 4-0 FLA 11/20/2022 Blue Jackets Panthers 5-3 CBJ 11/20/2022 Blue Jackets Panthers 5-3 CBJ

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have allowed 259 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in league play in goals against.

The Panthers score the third-most goals in the league (263 total, 3.5 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Panthers are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 40 goals over that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 73 38 63 101 58 35 46.4% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 62 20 48 68 34 56 54.9% Carter Verhaeghe 75 36 30 66 51 32 47.4% Brandon Montour 74 14 50 64 45 30 - Sam Reinhart 76 28 31 59 32 33 49.1%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have conceded 292 total goals this season (4.0 per game), 31st in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have 198 goals this season (2.7 per game), 30th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 50 goals (5.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players