The Florida Panthers (38-31-7) hit the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-43-8, losers of three straight) at Nationwide Arena. The contest on Saturday, April 1 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL.

The Panthers have put up a 5-4-1 record during their past 10 games. They have scored 40 total goals (10 power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 29.4%) while giving up 36 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's game.

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-255)

Panthers (-255) Total Pick: Under (7)

Under (7) Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.9)

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 38-31-7 record overall, with a 6-7-13 record in matchups that have required overtime.

Florida has 28 points (11-5-6) in the 22 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Panthers scored just one goal, they've finished 1-6-0 (two points).

Florida has taken three points from the 14 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-12-1 record).

The Panthers have scored three or more goals 54 times, and are 36-12-6 in those games (to register 78 points).

In the 30 games when Florida has recorded a single power-play goal, it registered 36 points after finishing 16-10-4.

In the 50 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 26-22-2 (54 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 23 games, going 11-9-3 to record 25 points.

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 5th 3.46 Goals Scored 2.68 30th 23rd 3.41 Goals Allowed 3.95 31st 1st 36.8 Shots 29.7 24th 20th 31.7 Shots Allowed 35.2 30th 11th 22.4% Power Play % 18.4% 25th 27th 74.3% Penalty Kill % 75.7% 22nd

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

