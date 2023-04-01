Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 1
The Florida Panthers (38-31-7) hit the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-43-8, losers of three straight) at Nationwide Arena. The contest on Saturday, April 1 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL.
The Panthers have put up a 5-4-1 record during their past 10 games. They have scored 40 total goals (10 power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 29.4%) while giving up 36 goals to their opponents.
Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's game.
Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Saturday
Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-255)
- Total Pick: Under (7)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.9)
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers have a 38-31-7 record overall, with a 6-7-13 record in matchups that have required overtime.
- Florida has 28 points (11-5-6) in the 22 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the seven games this season the Panthers scored just one goal, they've finished 1-6-0 (two points).
- Florida has taken three points from the 14 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-12-1 record).
- The Panthers have scored three or more goals 54 times, and are 36-12-6 in those games (to register 78 points).
- In the 30 games when Florida has recorded a single power-play goal, it registered 36 points after finishing 16-10-4.
- In the 50 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 26-22-2 (54 points).
- The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 23 games, going 11-9-3 to record 25 points.
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|5th
|3.46
|Goals Scored
|2.68
|30th
|23rd
|3.41
|Goals Allowed
|3.95
|31st
|1st
|36.8
|Shots
|29.7
|24th
|20th
|31.7
|Shots Allowed
|35.2
|30th
|11th
|22.4%
|Power Play %
|18.4%
|25th
|27th
|74.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.7%
|22nd
Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
