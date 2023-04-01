The Florida Panthers (38-31-7) hit the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-43-8, losers of three straight) at Nationwide Arena. The game on Saturday, April 1 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL.

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-225) Blue Jackets (+190) 7

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been a moneyline favorite 57 times this season, and have gone 30-27 in those games.

Florida is 8-5 (winning 61.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

The Panthers have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 46 games this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 7 goals.

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 263 (3rd) Goals 198 (30th) 259 (23rd) Goals Allowed 292 (31st) 57 (7th) Power Play Goals 37 (27th) 69 (31st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 53 (22nd)

Panthers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Florida hit the over five times.

The Panthers have had an average of 6.8 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Panthers are scoring 1.4 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Panthers' 263 goals this season make them the third-best scoring team in the league.

The Panthers are ranked 23rd in league play in goals against this season, having given up 259 total goals (3.4 per game).

Their goal differential (+4) ranks them 17th in the NHL.

