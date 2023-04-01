Panthers vs. Blue Jackets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers (38-31-7) hit the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-43-8, losers of three straight) at Nationwide Arena. The game on Saturday, April 1 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL.
Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-225)
|Blue Jackets (+190)
|7
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been a moneyline favorite 57 times this season, and have gone 30-27 in those games.
- Florida is 8-5 (winning 61.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.
- The Panthers have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In 46 games this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 7 goals.
Panthers vs. Blue Jackets Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|263 (3rd)
|Goals
|198 (30th)
|259 (23rd)
|Goals Allowed
|292 (31st)
|57 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|37 (27th)
|69 (31st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|53 (22nd)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Florida hit the over five times.
- The Panthers have had an average of 6.8 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers are scoring 1.4 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Panthers' 263 goals this season make them the third-best scoring team in the league.
- The Panthers are ranked 23rd in league play in goals against this season, having given up 259 total goals (3.4 per game).
- Their goal differential (+4) ranks them 17th in the NHL.
