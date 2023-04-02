On Sunday, Bryan De La Cruz (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate (2022)

  • De La Cruz hit .252 with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
  • In 58 of 115 games last season (50.4%) De La Cruz had at least one hit, and in 18 of those contests (15.7%) he picked up more than one.
  • In 13 of 115 games last year, he hit a long ball (11.3%). He went deep in 3.7% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • De La Cruz picked up an RBI in 26 games last year out of 115 (22.6%), including multiple RBIs in 9.6% of those games (11 times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..
  • In 29.6% of his 115 games last season, he scored a run (34 times). He had four games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.5%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
51 GP 50
.268 AVG .236
.309 OBP .278
.482 SLG .382
19 XBH 14
8 HR 5
23 RBI 20
41/9 K/BB 49/10
1 SB 3
Home Away
57 GP 58
31 (54.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (46.6%)
9 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.5%)
17 (29.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (29.3%)
8 (14.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.6%)
14 (24.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (20.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to lead the league.
  • The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
  • Mets pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs at a rate of one per game (12th in the league).
  • Senga will take the mound to start for the Mets, his first this season.
  • The righty is pitching in his MLB debut at 30 years old.
