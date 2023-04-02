On Sunday, Bryan De La Cruz (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate (2022)

De La Cruz hit .252 with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

In 58 of 115 games last season (50.4%) De La Cruz had at least one hit, and in 18 of those contests (15.7%) he picked up more than one.

In 13 of 115 games last year, he hit a long ball (11.3%). He went deep in 3.7% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

De La Cruz picked up an RBI in 26 games last year out of 115 (22.6%), including multiple RBIs in 9.6% of those games (11 times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..

In 29.6% of his 115 games last season, he scored a run (34 times). He had four games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 51 GP 50 .268 AVG .236 .309 OBP .278 .482 SLG .382 19 XBH 14 8 HR 5 23 RBI 20 41/9 K/BB 49/10 1 SB 3 Home Away 57 GP 58 31 (54.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (46.6%) 9 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.5%) 17 (29.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (29.3%) 8 (14.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.6%) 14 (24.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (20.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)