Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Bryan De La Cruz (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate (2022)
- De La Cruz hit .252 with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- In 58 of 115 games last season (50.4%) De La Cruz had at least one hit, and in 18 of those contests (15.7%) he picked up more than one.
- In 13 of 115 games last year, he hit a long ball (11.3%). He went deep in 3.7% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- De La Cruz picked up an RBI in 26 games last year out of 115 (22.6%), including multiple RBIs in 9.6% of those games (11 times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..
- In 29.6% of his 115 games last season, he scored a run (34 times). He had four games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.5%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|50
|.268
|AVG
|.236
|.309
|OBP
|.278
|.482
|SLG
|.382
|19
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|20
|41/9
|K/BB
|49/10
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|31 (54.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (46.6%)
|9 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (15.5%)
|17 (29.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (29.3%)
|8 (14.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (8.6%)
|14 (24.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (20.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to lead the league.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- Mets pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs at a rate of one per game (12th in the league).
- Senga will take the mound to start for the Mets, his first this season.
- The righty is pitching in his MLB debut at 30 years old.
