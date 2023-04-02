On Sunday, Garrett Cooper (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Garrett Cooper At The Plate (2022)

Cooper hit .261 with 33 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.

In 73 of 119 games last season (61.3%) Cooper got at least one hit, and in 27 of those contests (22.7%) he picked up two or more.

He hit a home run in 7.6% of his games last season (119 in all), going deep in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Cooper drove in a run in 30.3% of his 119 games last season, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of those games (13). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

In 32 of 119 games last year (26.9%) he scored, and in five of those games (4.2%) he scored two or more runs.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 63 GP 55 .236 AVG .289 .301 OBP .377 .391 SLG .443 23 XBH 21 5 HR 4 27 RBI 23 72/17 K/BB 47/23 0 SB 0 Home Away 63 GP 56 35 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (67.9%) 13 (20.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.0%) 18 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (25.0%) 5 (7.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.1%) 21 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (26.8%)

