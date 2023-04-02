Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Garrett Cooper (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Mets.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate (2022)
- Cooper hit .261 with 33 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.
- In 73 of 119 games last season (61.3%) Cooper got at least one hit, and in 27 of those contests (22.7%) he picked up two or more.
- He hit a home run in 7.6% of his games last season (119 in all), going deep in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Cooper drove in a run in 30.3% of his 119 games last season, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of those games (13). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In 32 of 119 games last year (26.9%) he scored, and in five of those games (4.2%) he scored two or more runs.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|55
|.236
|AVG
|.289
|.301
|OBP
|.377
|.391
|SLG
|.443
|23
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|23
|72/17
|K/BB
|47/23
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|56
|35 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|38 (67.9%)
|13 (20.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (25.0%)
|18 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (25.0%)
|5 (7.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (7.1%)
|21 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (26.8%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to pace MLB.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs at a clip of one per game (12th in the league).
- Senga will start for the Mets, his first this season.
- The 30-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.
