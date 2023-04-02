After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Kodai Senga) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Mets.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jacob Stallings At The Plate (2022)

Stallings hit .223 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.

Stallings had a hit in 59 of 114 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He homered in 3.5% of his games last year (four of 114), and 1% of his trips to the dish.

In 21.1% of his games a year ago (24 of 114), Stallings plated a run. In eight of those games (7.0%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in two contests.

He crossed home in 24 of 114 games a year ago (21.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 57 .198 AVG .246 .264 OBP .318 .234 SLG .346 6 XBH 10 0 HR 4 8 RBI 26 37/13 K/BB 46/16 0 SB 0 Home Away 55 GP 59 24 (43.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (59.3%) 7 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.3%) 11 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (22.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.8%) 8 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (27.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)