After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Kodai Senga) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate (2022)

  • Stallings hit .223 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.
  • Stallings had a hit in 59 of 114 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 16 of those games.
  • He homered in 3.5% of his games last year (four of 114), and 1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 21.1% of his games a year ago (24 of 114), Stallings plated a run. In eight of those games (7.0%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in two contests.
  • He crossed home in 24 of 114 games a year ago (21.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 57
.198 AVG .246
.264 OBP .318
.234 SLG .346
6 XBH 10
0 HR 4
8 RBI 26
37/13 K/BB 46/16
0 SB 0
Home Away
55 GP 59
24 (43.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (59.3%)
7 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.3%)
11 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (22.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.8%)
8 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (27.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mets pitching staff was first in MLB last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
  • Senga gets the call to start for the Mets, his first this season.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut.
