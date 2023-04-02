Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Kodai Senga) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Mets.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jacob Stallings At The Plate (2022)
- Stallings hit .223 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.
- Stallings had a hit in 59 of 114 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He homered in 3.5% of his games last year (four of 114), and 1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21.1% of his games a year ago (24 of 114), Stallings plated a run. In eight of those games (7.0%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in two contests.
- He crossed home in 24 of 114 games a year ago (21.1%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|57
|.198
|AVG
|.246
|.264
|OBP
|.318
|.234
|SLG
|.346
|6
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|26
|37/13
|K/BB
|46/16
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|59
|24 (43.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (59.3%)
|7 (12.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (15.3%)
|11 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (22.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.8%)
|8 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (27.1%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mets pitching staff was first in MLB last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
- Senga gets the call to start for the Mets, his first this season.
- The 30-year-old right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.