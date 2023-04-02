On Sunday, Jazz Chisholm (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate (2022)

Chisholm hit .254 with 10 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks.

In 56.7% of his games last season (34 of 60), Chisholm had a base hit, and in 17 of those games (28.3%) he recorded more than one hit.

He homered in 20.0% of his games last year (12 of 60), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.3% of his games a year ago (20 of 60), Chisholm drove home a run. In 14 of those games (23.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in seven contests.

In 48.3% of his 60 games last season, he scored (29 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (15.0%).

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 29 GP 29 .286 AVG .222 .353 OBP .298 .562 SLG .509 15 XBH 13 5 HR 9 23 RBI 22 32/10 K/BB 34/11 5 SB 7 Home Away 30 GP 30 19 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (50.0%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (23.3%) 16 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (43.3%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (36.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)