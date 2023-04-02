On Sunday, Jazz Chisholm (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate (2022)

  • Chisholm hit .254 with 10 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks.
  • In 56.7% of his games last season (34 of 60), Chisholm had a base hit, and in 17 of those games (28.3%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He homered in 20.0% of his games last year (12 of 60), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 33.3% of his games a year ago (20 of 60), Chisholm drove home a run. In 14 of those games (23.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in seven contests.
  • In 48.3% of his 60 games last season, he scored (29 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (15.0%).

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
29 GP 29
.286 AVG .222
.353 OBP .298
.562 SLG .509
15 XBH 13
5 HR 9
23 RBI 22
32/10 K/BB 34/11
5 SB 7
30 GP 30
19 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (50.0%)
10 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (23.3%)
16 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (43.3%)
4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%)
9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (36.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in the league.
  • The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.57).
  • Mets pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
  • Senga will start for the Mets, his first of the season.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.
