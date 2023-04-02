Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jazz Chisholm (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate (2022)
- Chisholm hit .254 with 10 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks.
- In 56.7% of his games last season (34 of 60), Chisholm had a base hit, and in 17 of those games (28.3%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He homered in 20.0% of his games last year (12 of 60), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.3% of his games a year ago (20 of 60), Chisholm drove home a run. In 14 of those games (23.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in seven contests.
- In 48.3% of his 60 games last season, he scored (29 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (15.0%).
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|.286
|AVG
|.222
|.353
|OBP
|.298
|.562
|SLG
|.509
|15
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|22
|32/10
|K/BB
|34/11
|5
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|19 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (50.0%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (23.3%)
|16 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (43.3%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (26.7%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (36.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in the league.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.57).
- Mets pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
- Senga will start for the Mets, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.
