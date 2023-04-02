The Miami Marlins and Jean Segura, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jean Segura At The Plate (2022)

Segura hit .277 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Segura picked up a hit in 67.8% of his games last year (78 of 115), with multiple hits in 25 of them (21.7%).

In 10 of 115 games last year, he homered (8.7%). He went deep in 2.6% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 27.8% of his games a season ago (32 of 115), Segura picked up an RBI. In six of those games (5.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.

He came around to score in 36.5% of his games last year (42 of 115), with more than one run on seven occasions (6.1%).

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 46 .282 AVG .272 .351 OBP .323 .398 SLG .376 9 XBH 10 6 HR 4 15 RBI 18 28/15 K/BB 30/11 5 SB 8 Home Away 60 GP 55 43 (71.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (63.6%) 11 (18.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.5%) 23 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (34.5%) 6 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.3%) 17 (28.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (27.3%)

