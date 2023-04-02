Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Jean Segura, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jean Segura At The Plate (2022)
- Segura hit .277 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
- Segura picked up a hit in 67.8% of his games last year (78 of 115), with multiple hits in 25 of them (21.7%).
- In 10 of 115 games last year, he homered (8.7%). He went deep in 2.6% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 27.8% of his games a season ago (32 of 115), Segura picked up an RBI. In six of those games (5.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.
- He came around to score in 36.5% of his games last year (42 of 115), with more than one run on seven occasions (6.1%).
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|46
|.282
|AVG
|.272
|.351
|OBP
|.323
|.398
|SLG
|.376
|9
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|18
|28/15
|K/BB
|30/11
|5
|SB
|8
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|55
|43 (71.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (63.6%)
|11 (18.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (25.5%)
|23 (38.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (34.5%)
|6 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (7.3%)
|17 (28.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (27.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in the league.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets surrendered 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- Senga will start for the Mets, his first of the season.
- The righty is making his MLB debut at 30 years old.
