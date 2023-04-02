The Miami Marlins and Jean Segura, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jean Segura At The Plate (2022)

  • Segura hit .277 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Segura picked up a hit in 67.8% of his games last year (78 of 115), with multiple hits in 25 of them (21.7%).
  • In 10 of 115 games last year, he homered (8.7%). He went deep in 2.6% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • In 27.8% of his games a season ago (32 of 115), Segura picked up an RBI. In six of those games (5.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.
  • He came around to score in 36.5% of his games last year (42 of 115), with more than one run on seven occasions (6.1%).

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

52 GP 46
.282 AVG .272
.351 OBP .323
.398 SLG .376
9 XBH 10
6 HR 4
15 RBI 18
28/15 K/BB 30/11
5 SB 8
60 GP 55
43 (71.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (63.6%)
11 (18.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.5%)
23 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (34.5%)
6 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.3%)
17 (28.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (27.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in the league.
  • The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets surrendered 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
  • Senga will start for the Mets, his first of the season.
  • The righty is making his MLB debut at 30 years old.
