Joey Wendle -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on April 2 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Joey Wendle At The Plate (2022)

  • Wendle hit .262 with 24 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
  • Wendle reached base via a hit in 60 of 101 games last season (59.4%), including multiple hits in 26.7% of those games (27 of them).
  • He homered in 3.0% of his games in 2022 (three of 101), including 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Wendle picked up an RBI in 22.8% of his games last year (23 of 101), with two or more RBIs in seven of those contests (6.9%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • In 22 of 101 games last year (21.8%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (5.0%) he scored two or more runs.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
41 GP 57
.263 AVG .262
.294 OBP .305
.375 SLG .354
17 XBH 11
0 HR 3
11 RBI 21
20/4 K/BB 30/11
3 SB 9
Home Away
43 GP 58
28 (65.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (55.2%)
12 (27.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (25.9%)
10 (23.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (20.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.2%)
7 (16.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (27.6%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mets pitching staff led the league last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
  • Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
  • Senga gets the call to start for the Mets, his first of the season.
  • The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 30 years old.
