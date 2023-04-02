Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Wendle -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on April 2 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Joey Wendle At The Plate (2022)
- Wendle hit .262 with 24 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Wendle reached base via a hit in 60 of 101 games last season (59.4%), including multiple hits in 26.7% of those games (27 of them).
- He homered in 3.0% of his games in 2022 (three of 101), including 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Wendle picked up an RBI in 22.8% of his games last year (23 of 101), with two or more RBIs in seven of those contests (6.9%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- In 22 of 101 games last year (21.8%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (5.0%) he scored two or more runs.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|57
|.263
|AVG
|.262
|.294
|OBP
|.305
|.375
|SLG
|.354
|17
|XBH
|11
|0
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|21
|20/4
|K/BB
|30/11
|3
|SB
|9
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|58
|28 (65.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (55.2%)
|12 (27.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (25.9%)
|10 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (20.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.2%)
|7 (16.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (27.6%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mets pitching staff led the league last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
- Senga gets the call to start for the Mets, his first of the season.
- The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 30 years old.
