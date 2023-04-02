Joey Wendle -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on April 2 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joey Wendle At The Plate (2022)

Wendle hit .262 with 24 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.

Wendle reached base via a hit in 60 of 101 games last season (59.4%), including multiple hits in 26.7% of those games (27 of them).

He homered in 3.0% of his games in 2022 (three of 101), including 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

Wendle picked up an RBI in 22.8% of his games last year (23 of 101), with two or more RBIs in seven of those contests (6.9%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

In 22 of 101 games last year (21.8%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (5.0%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 41 GP 57 .263 AVG .262 .294 OBP .305 .375 SLG .354 17 XBH 11 0 HR 3 11 RBI 21 20/4 K/BB 30/11 3 SB 9 Home Away 43 GP 58 28 (65.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (55.2%) 12 (27.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (25.9%) 10 (23.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (20.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.2%) 7 (16.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (27.6%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)