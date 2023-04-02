After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins take on the New York Mets (who will start Kodai Senga) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jon Berti At The Plate (2022)

Berti hit .237 with 17 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 42 walks.

In 57 of 102 games last season (55.9%) Berti got at least one hit, and in 25 of those contests (24.5%) he picked up two or more.

In three of 102 games last year, he hit a long ball (2.9%). He went deep in 1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Berti drove in a run in 19 of 102 games last season (18.6%), including nine occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.8%).

He scored in 39 of 102 games last year (38.2%), including seven multi-run games (6.9%).

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 48 GP 48 .266 AVG .207 .332 OBP .312 .413 SLG .253 17 XBH 7 4 HR 0 19 RBI 9 42/17 K/BB 47/25 19 SB 22 Home Away 53 GP 49 32 (60.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (51.0%) 16 (30.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (18.4%) 19 (35.8%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (40.8%) 3 (5.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 13 (24.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (12.2%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)