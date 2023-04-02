Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins take on the New York Mets (who will start Kodai Senga) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jon Berti At The Plate (2022)
- Berti hit .237 with 17 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 42 walks.
- In 57 of 102 games last season (55.9%) Berti got at least one hit, and in 25 of those contests (24.5%) he picked up two or more.
- In three of 102 games last year, he hit a long ball (2.9%). He went deep in 1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Berti drove in a run in 19 of 102 games last season (18.6%), including nine occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.8%).
- He scored in 39 of 102 games last year (38.2%), including seven multi-run games (6.9%).
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|48
|.266
|AVG
|.207
|.332
|OBP
|.312
|.413
|SLG
|.253
|17
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|9
|42/17
|K/BB
|47/25
|19
|SB
|22
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|49
|32 (60.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (51.0%)
|16 (30.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (18.4%)
|19 (35.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (40.8%)
|3 (5.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|13 (24.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (12.2%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to lead MLB.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets allowed 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- Senga makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
- The righty will make his MLB debut. He's 30 years old.
