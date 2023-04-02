The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jorge Soler At The Plate (2022)

Soler hit .207 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Soler got a hit in 56.2% of his 73 games last year, with multiple hits in 17.8% of those contests.

He went yard in 12 of 73 games in 2022 (16.4%), including 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Soler drove in a run in 21 games last season out of 73 (28.8%), including multiple RBIs in 13.7% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

He scored in 29 of 73 games last year (39.7%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 34 GP 37 .216 AVG .200 .298 OBP .297 .448 SLG .359 13 XBH 13 8 HR 5 18 RBI 16 38/13 K/BB 52/19 0 SB 0 Home Away 34 GP 39 21 (61.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (51.3%) 6 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (17.9%) 14 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (38.5%) 8 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.3%) 12 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (23.1%)

