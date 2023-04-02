The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jorge Soler At The Plate (2022)

  • Soler hit .207 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Soler got a hit in 56.2% of his 73 games last year, with multiple hits in 17.8% of those contests.
  • He went yard in 12 of 73 games in 2022 (16.4%), including 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Soler drove in a run in 21 games last season out of 73 (28.8%), including multiple RBIs in 13.7% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
  • He scored in 29 of 73 games last year (39.7%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
34 GP 37
.216 AVG .200
.298 OBP .297
.448 SLG .359
13 XBH 13
8 HR 5
18 RBI 16
38/13 K/BB 52/19
0 SB 0
34 GP 39
21 (61.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (51.3%)
6 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (17.9%)
14 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (38.5%)
8 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.3%)
12 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (23.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to pace MLB.
  • The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.57).
  • Mets pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs at a clip of one per game (12th in the league).
  • Senga gets the call to start for the Mets, his first of the season.
  • The righty is making his MLB debut at 30 years old.
