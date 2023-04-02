Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler take on Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jorge Soler At The Plate (2022)
- Soler hit .207 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
- Soler got a hit in 56.2% of his 73 games last year, with multiple hits in 17.8% of those contests.
- He went yard in 12 of 73 games in 2022 (16.4%), including 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Soler drove in a run in 21 games last season out of 73 (28.8%), including multiple RBIs in 13.7% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- He scored in 29 of 73 games last year (39.7%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.216
|AVG
|.200
|.298
|OBP
|.297
|.448
|SLG
|.359
|13
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|16
|38/13
|K/BB
|52/19
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|39
|21 (61.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (51.3%)
|6 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (17.9%)
|14 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (38.5%)
|8 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (10.3%)
|12 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (23.1%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to pace MLB.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.57).
- Mets pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs at a clip of one per game (12th in the league).
- Senga gets the call to start for the Mets, his first of the season.
- The righty is making his MLB debut at 30 years old.
