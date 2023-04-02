On Sunday, Luis Arraez (coming off going 4-for-5) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had four hits (going 4-for-5) against the Mets.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Luis Arraez At The Plate (2022)

Arraez put together 173 hits and a .377 OBP while slugging .420.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action last season, his batting average ranked fourth, his on-base percentage ranked 11th, and he was 73rd in the league in slugging.

Arraez picked up at least one hit 104 times last season in 144 games played (72.2%), including multiple hits on 49 occasions (34.0%).

He hit a long ball in eight of 144 games in 2022 (5.6%), including 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Arraez picked up an RBI in 34 games last season out of 144 (23.6%), including multiple RBIs in 6.9% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..

In 70 of 144 games last season (48.6%) he scored a run, and in 15 of those games (10.4%) he scored two or more runs.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 72 .327 AVG .305 .378 OBP .375 .460 SLG .379 23 XBH 17 7 HR 1 29 RBI 20 22/23 K/BB 21/29 2 SB 2 Home Away 71 GP 73 54 (76.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (68.5%) 27 (38.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 22 (30.1%) 38 (53.5%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (43.8%) 7 (9.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.4%) 20 (28.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (19.2%)

