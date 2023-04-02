Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Luis Arraez (coming off going 4-for-5) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had four hits (going 4-for-5) against the Mets.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Luis Arraez At The Plate (2022)
- Arraez put together 173 hits and a .377 OBP while slugging .420.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action last season, his batting average ranked fourth, his on-base percentage ranked 11th, and he was 73rd in the league in slugging.
- Arraez picked up at least one hit 104 times last season in 144 games played (72.2%), including multiple hits on 49 occasions (34.0%).
- He hit a long ball in eight of 144 games in 2022 (5.6%), including 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Arraez picked up an RBI in 34 games last season out of 144 (23.6%), including multiple RBIs in 6.9% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..
- In 70 of 144 games last season (48.6%) he scored a run, and in 15 of those games (10.4%) he scored two or more runs.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|72
|.327
|AVG
|.305
|.378
|OBP
|.375
|.460
|SLG
|.379
|23
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|1
|29
|RBI
|20
|22/23
|K/BB
|21/29
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|73
|54 (76.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (68.5%)
|27 (38.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|22 (30.1%)
|38 (53.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (43.8%)
|7 (9.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.4%)
|20 (28.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (19.2%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to lead the league.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.57).
- Mets pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs at a rate of one per game (12th in baseball).
- Senga will take the mound to start for the Mets, his first this season.
- The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut at 30 years old.
