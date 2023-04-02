On Sunday, Luis Arraez (coming off going 4-for-5) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had four hits (going 4-for-5) against the Mets.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Luis Arraez At The Plate (2022)

  • Arraez put together 173 hits and a .377 OBP while slugging .420.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB action last season, his batting average ranked fourth, his on-base percentage ranked 11th, and he was 73rd in the league in slugging.
  • Arraez picked up at least one hit 104 times last season in 144 games played (72.2%), including multiple hits on 49 occasions (34.0%).
  • He hit a long ball in eight of 144 games in 2022 (5.6%), including 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arraez picked up an RBI in 34 games last season out of 144 (23.6%), including multiple RBIs in 6.9% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..
  • In 70 of 144 games last season (48.6%) he scored a run, and in 15 of those games (10.4%) he scored two or more runs.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 72
.327 AVG .305
.378 OBP .375
.460 SLG .379
23 XBH 17
7 HR 1
29 RBI 20
22/23 K/BB 21/29
2 SB 2
Home Away
71 GP 73
54 (76.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (68.5%)
27 (38.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 22 (30.1%)
38 (53.5%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (43.8%)
7 (9.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.4%)
20 (28.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (19.2%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to lead the league.
  • The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.57).
  • Mets pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs at a rate of one per game (12th in baseball).
  • Senga will take the mound to start for the Mets, his first this season.
  • The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut at 30 years old.
