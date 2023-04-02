Sunday's contest between the New York Mets (2-1) and the Miami Marlins (1-2) at LoanDepot park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-2, with the Mets securing the victory. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on April 2.

The Mets will look to Kodai Senga versus the Marlins and Trevor Rogers.

Marlins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream:

Marlins vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mets 4, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins came away with 33 wins in the 97 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, Miami came away with a win 25 times in 81 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Last season Miami scored the third-fewest runs in baseball (586 total, 3.6 per game).

The Marlins had the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).

Marlins Schedule