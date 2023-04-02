Marlins vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Sunday's contest between the New York Mets (2-1) and the Miami Marlins (1-2) at LoanDepot park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-2, with the Mets securing the victory. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on April 2.
The Mets will look to Kodai Senga versus the Marlins and Trevor Rogers.
Marlins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Marlins vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Mets 4, Marlins 3.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins came away with 33 wins in the 97 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.
- Last season, Miami came away with a win 25 times in 81 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Last season Miami scored the third-fewest runs in baseball (586 total, 3.6 per game).
- The Marlins had the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Mets
|L 5-3
|Sandy Alcantara vs Max Scherzer
|March 31
|Mets
|W 2-1
|Jesús Luzardo vs David Peterson
|April 1
|Mets
|L 6-2
|Edward Cabrera vs Tylor Megill
|April 2
|Mets
|-
|Trevor Rogers vs Kodai Senga
|April 3
|Twins
|-
|Johnny Cueto vs Tyler Mahle
|April 4
|Twins
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Kenta Maeda
|April 5
|Twins
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Pablo Lopez
|April 6
|@ Mets
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Tylor Megill
|April 8
|@ Mets
|-
|Trevor Rogers vs Kodai Senga
