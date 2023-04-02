Pete Alonso and the New York Mets face the Miami Marlins on Sunday at LoanDepot park. Trevor Rogers will be on the mound for Miami, with first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins ranked 24th in Major League Baseball with 144 home runs.

The Marlins were 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .363 last season.

Miami ranked 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.

Miami scored 586 runs (just 3.6 per game) last season, which ranked 28th in MLB.

The Marlins were among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .294.

Miami struck out 9.0 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.

Marlins pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.86 last year, which ranked 13th in MLB.

Miami had a combined WHIP of 1.270 as a pitching staff, which ranked 15th in MLB.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will send Rogers to the mound for his first start this season.

The 25-year-old lefty last pitched Saturday, Sept. 17 against the Washington Nationals, tossing one inning as the starter.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Mets L 5-3 Home Sandy Alcantara Max Scherzer 3/31/2023 Mets W 2-1 Home Jesús Luzardo David Peterson 4/1/2023 Mets L 6-2 Home Edward Cabrera Tylor Megill 4/2/2023 Mets - Home Trevor Rogers Kodai Senga 4/3/2023 Twins - Home Johnny Cueto Tyler Mahle 4/4/2023 Twins - Home Sandy Alcantara Kenta Maeda 4/5/2023 Twins - Home Jesús Luzardo Pablo Lopez 4/6/2023 Mets - Away Edward Cabrera Tylor Megill 4/8/2023 Mets - Away Trevor Rogers Kodai Senga

