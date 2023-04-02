The Miami Marlins (1-2) will look to Luis Arraez for a spark when they host the New York Mets (2-1) in an early-season contest at LoanDepot park on Sunday, April 2. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Mets have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +105. The game's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Marlins vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Trevor Rogers - MIA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Marlins vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets won 82, or 65.1%, of the 126 games they played as favorites last season.

The Mets had a record of 71-40, a 64% win rate, when they were favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets averaged 1.1 home runs per game when playing away from home last season (90 total in road contests).

New York slugged .424 with 3.2 extra-base hits per game away from home.

The Marlins won in 33, or 34%, of the 97 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, the Marlins won 25 of 81 games when listed as at least +105 on the moneyline.

Miami averaged 0.9 homers per home game last season (71 total at home).

The Marlins had a .377 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

Marlins vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Arraez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+210) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180) Avisaíl García 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+225)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +10000 22nd 4th

