On Sunday, Yuli Gurriel (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate (2022)

  • Gurriel hit .242 with 40 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.
  • Gurriel got a base hit in 99 out of 158 games last year (62.7%), with multiple hits in 40 of those contests (25.3%).
  • Including the 158 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 10 of them (6.3%), taking the pitcher deep in 1.4% of his trips to home plate.
  • Gurriel drove in a run in 46 of 158 games last year (29.1%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (6.3%).
  • He crossed the plate in 46 of 158 games last year (29.1%), including scoring more than once in 5.7% of his games (nine times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
71 GP 74
.245 AVG .240
.297 OBP .279
.335 SLG .382
19 XBH 29
2 HR 6
21 RBI 32
31/17 K/BB 42/13
4 SB 4
Home Away
77 GP 81
47 (61.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (64.2%)
20 (26.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (24.7%)
21 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (30.9%)
4 (5.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.4%)
20 (26.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 26 (32.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mets pitching staff was first in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
  • The Mets allowed 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
  • Senga makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
  • The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 30 years old.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.