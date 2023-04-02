Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Sunday, Yuli Gurriel (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate (2022)
- Gurriel hit .242 with 40 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.
- Gurriel got a base hit in 99 out of 158 games last year (62.7%), with multiple hits in 40 of those contests (25.3%).
- Including the 158 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 10 of them (6.3%), taking the pitcher deep in 1.4% of his trips to home plate.
- Gurriel drove in a run in 46 of 158 games last year (29.1%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (6.3%).
- He crossed the plate in 46 of 158 games last year (29.1%), including scoring more than once in 5.7% of his games (nine times).
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|74
|.245
|AVG
|.240
|.297
|OBP
|.279
|.335
|SLG
|.382
|19
|XBH
|29
|2
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|32
|31/17
|K/BB
|42/13
|4
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|81
|47 (61.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|52 (64.2%)
|20 (26.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (24.7%)
|21 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|25 (30.9%)
|4 (5.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (7.4%)
|20 (26.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|26 (32.1%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mets pitching staff was first in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- The Mets allowed 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- Senga makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
- The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 30 years old.
