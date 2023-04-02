On Sunday, Yuli Gurriel (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate (2022)

Gurriel hit .242 with 40 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.

Gurriel got a base hit in 99 out of 158 games last year (62.7%), with multiple hits in 40 of those contests (25.3%).

Including the 158 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 10 of them (6.3%), taking the pitcher deep in 1.4% of his trips to home plate.

Gurriel drove in a run in 46 of 158 games last year (29.1%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (6.3%).

He crossed the plate in 46 of 158 games last year (29.1%), including scoring more than once in 5.7% of his games (nine times).

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 71 GP 74 .245 AVG .240 .297 OBP .279 .335 SLG .382 19 XBH 29 2 HR 6 21 RBI 32 31/17 K/BB 42/13 4 SB 4 Home Away 77 GP 81 47 (61.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (64.2%) 20 (26.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (24.7%) 21 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (30.9%) 4 (5.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (7.4%) 20 (26.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 26 (32.1%)

