Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Twins - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate (2022)
- De La Cruz hit .252 with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- In 50.4% of his 115 games last season, De La Cruz got a hit. He also had 18 multi-hit games in 2022.
- Including the 115 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 13 of them (11.3%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- De La Cruz drove in a run in 26 of 115 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 11 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He came around to score 34 times in 115 games (29.6%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (3.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|50
|.268
|AVG
|.236
|.309
|OBP
|.278
|.482
|SLG
|.382
|19
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|20
|41/9
|K/BB
|49/10
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|31 (54.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (46.6%)
|9 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (15.5%)
|17 (29.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (29.3%)
|8 (14.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (8.6%)
|14 (24.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (20.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in the big leagues.
- The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Mahle will take the mound to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- When he last appeared on Saturday, Sept. 3, the 28-year-old righty started the game and went two innings against the Chicago White Sox.
- In 23 games last season he compiled a 6-8 record and had a 4.40 ERA and a 1.218 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.