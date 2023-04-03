The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate (2022)

  • De La Cruz hit .252 with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
  • In 50.4% of his 115 games last season, De La Cruz got a hit. He also had 18 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • Including the 115 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 13 of them (11.3%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • De La Cruz drove in a run in 26 of 115 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 11 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • He came around to score 34 times in 115 games (29.6%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (3.5%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
51 GP 50
.268 AVG .236
.309 OBP .278
.482 SLG .382
19 XBH 14
8 HR 5
23 RBI 20
41/9 K/BB 49/10
1 SB 3
Home Away
57 GP 58
31 (54.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (46.6%)
9 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.5%)
17 (29.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (29.3%)
8 (14.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.6%)
14 (24.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (20.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in the big leagues.
  • The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Mahle will take the mound to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
  • When he last appeared on Saturday, Sept. 3, the 28-year-old righty started the game and went two innings against the Chicago White Sox.
  • In 23 games last season he compiled a 6-8 record and had a 4.40 ERA and a 1.218 WHIP.
