The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate (2022)

De La Cruz hit .252 with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

In 50.4% of his 115 games last season, De La Cruz got a hit. He also had 18 multi-hit games in 2022.

Including the 115 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 13 of them (11.3%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz drove in a run in 26 of 115 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 11 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He came around to score 34 times in 115 games (29.6%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (3.5%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 51 GP 50 .268 AVG .236 .309 OBP .278 .482 SLG .382 19 XBH 14 8 HR 5 23 RBI 20 41/9 K/BB 49/10 1 SB 3 Home Away 57 GP 58 31 (54.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (46.6%) 9 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.5%) 17 (29.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (29.3%) 8 (14.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.6%) 14 (24.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (20.7%)

