After going 1-for-5 in his last game, Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Tyler Mahle) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate (2022)

  • Cooper hit .261 with 33 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.
  • Cooper got a hit in 61.3% of his 119 games last season, with more than one hit in 22.7% of those games.
  • In nine of 119 games last year, he hit a long ball (7.6%). He went deep in 1.9% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Cooper drove in a run in 30.3% of his 119 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 10.9% of those contests (13). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He scored in 32 of 119 games last year (26.9%), including five multi-run games (4.2%).

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
63 GP 55
.236 AVG .289
.301 OBP .377
.391 SLG .443
23 XBH 21
5 HR 4
27 RBI 23
72/17 K/BB 47/23
0 SB 0
Home Away
63 GP 56
35 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (67.9%)
13 (20.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.0%)
18 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (25.0%)
5 (7.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.1%)
21 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (26.8%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in MLB.
  • The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
  • The Twins gave up 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
  • Mahle will start for the Twins, his first of the season.
  • The 28-year-old right-hander last appeared Saturday, Sept. 3 against the Chicago White Sox, when he started and went two innings.
  • Last season he put together a 6-8 record, a 4.40 ERA and a 1.218 WHIP over his 23 games.
