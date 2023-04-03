After going 1-for-5 in his last game, Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Tyler Mahle) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate (2022)

Cooper hit .261 with 33 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.

Cooper got a hit in 61.3% of his 119 games last season, with more than one hit in 22.7% of those games.

In nine of 119 games last year, he hit a long ball (7.6%). He went deep in 1.9% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Cooper drove in a run in 30.3% of his 119 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 10.9% of those contests (13). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He scored in 32 of 119 games last year (26.9%), including five multi-run games (4.2%).

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 63 GP 55 .236 AVG .289 .301 OBP .377 .391 SLG .443 23 XBH 21 5 HR 4 27 RBI 23 72/17 K/BB 47/23 0 SB 0 Home Away 63 GP 56 35 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (67.9%) 13 (20.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.0%) 18 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (25.0%) 5 (7.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.1%) 21 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (26.8%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)