Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Twins - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-5 in his last game, Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Tyler Mahle) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mets.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate (2022)
- Cooper hit .261 with 33 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.
- Cooper got a hit in 61.3% of his 119 games last season, with more than one hit in 22.7% of those games.
- In nine of 119 games last year, he hit a long ball (7.6%). He went deep in 1.9% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Cooper drove in a run in 30.3% of his 119 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 10.9% of those contests (13). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored in 32 of 119 games last year (26.9%), including five multi-run games (4.2%).
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|55
|.236
|AVG
|.289
|.301
|OBP
|.377
|.391
|SLG
|.443
|23
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|23
|72/17
|K/BB
|47/23
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|56
|35 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|38 (67.9%)
|13 (20.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (25.0%)
|18 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (25.0%)
|5 (7.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (7.1%)
|21 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (26.8%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in MLB.
- The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- The Twins gave up 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- Mahle will start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- The 28-year-old right-hander last appeared Saturday, Sept. 3 against the Chicago White Sox, when he started and went two innings.
- Last season he put together a 6-8 record, a 4.40 ERA and a 1.218 WHIP over his 23 games.
