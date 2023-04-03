Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Twins - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Tyler Mahle) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate (2022)
- Stallings hit .223 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.
- Stallings picked up a hit in 51.8% of his games last season (59 of 114), with at least two hits in 16 of them (14.0%).
- In four of 114 games last year, he went yard (3.5%). He went deep in 1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Stallings picked up an RBI in 24 of 114 games last year, with multiple RBIs in eight of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In 24 of 114 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|57
|.198
|AVG
|.246
|.264
|OBP
|.318
|.234
|SLG
|.346
|6
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|26
|37/13
|K/BB
|46/16
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|59
|24 (43.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (59.3%)
|7 (12.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (15.3%)
|11 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (22.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.8%)
|8 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (27.1%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins gave up 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- Mahle will start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- When he last appeared on Saturday, Sept. 3, the 28-year-old right-hander started the game and went two innings against the Chicago White Sox.
- Last season he finished with a 4.40 ERA and a 1.218 WHIP over his 23 games, compiling a 6-8 record.
