After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Tyler Mahle) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jacob Stallings At The Plate (2022)

  • Stallings hit .223 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.
  • Stallings picked up a hit in 51.8% of his games last season (59 of 114), with at least two hits in 16 of them (14.0%).
  • In four of 114 games last year, he went yard (3.5%). He went deep in 1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Stallings picked up an RBI in 24 of 114 games last year, with multiple RBIs in eight of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • In 24 of 114 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 57
.198 AVG .246
.264 OBP .318
.234 SLG .346
6 XBH 10
0 HR 4
8 RBI 26
37/13 K/BB 46/16
0 SB 0
Home Away
55 GP 59
24 (43.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (59.3%)
7 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.3%)
11 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (22.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.8%)
8 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (27.1%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins gave up 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
  • Mahle will start for the Twins, his first of the season.
  • When he last appeared on Saturday, Sept. 3, the 28-year-old right-hander started the game and went two innings against the Chicago White Sox.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.40 ERA and a 1.218 WHIP over his 23 games, compiling a 6-8 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.