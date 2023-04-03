After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Tyler Mahle) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate (2022)

Stallings hit .223 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.

Stallings picked up a hit in 51.8% of his games last season (59 of 114), with at least two hits in 16 of them (14.0%).

In four of 114 games last year, he went yard (3.5%). He went deep in 1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Stallings picked up an RBI in 24 of 114 games last year, with multiple RBIs in eight of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.

In 24 of 114 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 57 .198 AVG .246 .264 OBP .318 .234 SLG .346 6 XBH 10 0 HR 4 8 RBI 26 37/13 K/BB 46/16 0 SB 0 Home Away 55 GP 59 24 (43.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (59.3%) 7 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.3%) 11 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (22.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.8%) 8 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (27.1%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)