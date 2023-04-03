On Monday, Jazz Chisholm (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Miami Marlins play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate (2022)

  • Chisholm hit .254 with 10 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks.
  • In 56.7% of his games last year (34 of 60), Chisholm had a base hit, and in 17 of those games (28.3%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He homered in 20.0% of his games last season (60 in all), going deep in 5.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Chisholm drove in a run in 20 games last year out of 60 (33.3%), including multiple RBIs in 23.3% of those games (14 times) and three or more RBIs on seven occasions..
  • He scored a run in 29 of 60 games last year (48.3%), including nine multi-run games (15.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
29 GP 29
.286 AVG .222
.353 OBP .298
.562 SLG .509
15 XBH 13
5 HR 9
23 RBI 22
32/10 K/BB 34/11
5 SB 7
Home Away
30 GP 30
19 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (50.0%)
10 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (23.3%)
16 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (43.3%)
4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%)
9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (36.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Twins pitching staff was 20th in the league last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
  • Twins pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Mahle gets the call to start for the Twins, his first this season.
  • The 28-year-old righty started and threw two innings when he last appeared Saturday, Sept. 3 against the Chicago White Sox.
  • In 23 games last season he put together a 6-8 record and had a 4.40 ERA and a 1.218 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.