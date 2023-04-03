Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Twins - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Jazz Chisholm (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Miami Marlins play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate (2022)
- Chisholm hit .254 with 10 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks.
- In 56.7% of his games last year (34 of 60), Chisholm had a base hit, and in 17 of those games (28.3%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He homered in 20.0% of his games last season (60 in all), going deep in 5.8% of his plate appearances.
- Chisholm drove in a run in 20 games last year out of 60 (33.3%), including multiple RBIs in 23.3% of those games (14 times) and three or more RBIs on seven occasions..
- He scored a run in 29 of 60 games last year (48.3%), including nine multi-run games (15.0%).
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|.286
|AVG
|.222
|.353
|OBP
|.298
|.562
|SLG
|.509
|15
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|22
|32/10
|K/BB
|34/11
|5
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|19 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (50.0%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (23.3%)
|16 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (43.3%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (26.7%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (36.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Twins pitching staff was 20th in the league last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Twins pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Mahle gets the call to start for the Twins, his first this season.
- The 28-year-old righty started and threw two innings when he last appeared Saturday, Sept. 3 against the Chicago White Sox.
- In 23 games last season he put together a 6-8 record and had a 4.40 ERA and a 1.218 WHIP.
