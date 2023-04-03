On Monday, Jazz Chisholm (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Miami Marlins play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

TV Channel: BSFL

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate (2022)

Chisholm hit .254 with 10 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks.

In 56.7% of his games last year (34 of 60), Chisholm had a base hit, and in 17 of those games (28.3%) he recorded two or more hits.

He homered in 20.0% of his games last season (60 in all), going deep in 5.8% of his plate appearances.

Chisholm drove in a run in 20 games last year out of 60 (33.3%), including multiple RBIs in 23.3% of those games (14 times) and three or more RBIs on seven occasions..

He scored a run in 29 of 60 games last year (48.3%), including nine multi-run games (15.0%).

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 29 GP 29 .286 AVG .222 .353 OBP .298 .562 SLG .509 15 XBH 13 5 HR 9 23 RBI 22 32/10 K/BB 34/11 5 SB 7 Home Away 30 GP 30 19 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (50.0%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (23.3%) 16 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (43.3%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (36.7%)

