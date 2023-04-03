Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Twins - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Jean Segura (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Miami Marlins play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jean Segura At The Plate (2022)
- Segura hit .277 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
- Segura picked up a hit in 67.8% of his games last season (78 of 115), with at least two hits in 25 of those contests (21.7%).
- He hit a home run in 10 of 115 games in 2022 (8.7%), including 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.8% of his games a year ago (32 of 115), Segura picked up an RBI. In six of those games (5.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.
- In 36.5% of his 115 games last season, he scored a run (42 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.1%).
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|46
|.282
|AVG
|.272
|.351
|OBP
|.323
|.398
|SLG
|.376
|9
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|18
|28/15
|K/BB
|30/11
|5
|SB
|8
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|55
|43 (71.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (63.6%)
|11 (18.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (25.5%)
|23 (38.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (34.5%)
|6 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (7.3%)
|17 (28.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (27.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in MLB.
- The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Twins pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Mahle will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
- The 28-year-old righty started and threw two innings when he last appeared Saturday, Sept. 3 against the Chicago White Sox.
- Over his 23 appearances last season he finished with a 6-8 record, had a 4.40 ERA, and a 1.218 WHIP.
