On Monday, Jean Segura (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Miami Marlins play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jean Segura At The Plate (2022)

  • Segura hit .277 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Segura picked up a hit in 67.8% of his games last season (78 of 115), with at least two hits in 25 of those contests (21.7%).
  • He hit a home run in 10 of 115 games in 2022 (8.7%), including 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 27.8% of his games a year ago (32 of 115), Segura picked up an RBI. In six of those games (5.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.
  • In 36.5% of his 115 games last season, he scored a run (42 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.1%).

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 46
.282 AVG .272
.351 OBP .323
.398 SLG .376
9 XBH 10
6 HR 4
15 RBI 18
28/15 K/BB 30/11
5 SB 8
Home Away
60 GP 55
43 (71.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (63.6%)
11 (18.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.5%)
23 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (34.5%)
6 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.3%)
17 (28.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (27.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in MLB.
  • The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
  • Twins pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Mahle will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
  • The 28-year-old righty started and threw two innings when he last appeared Saturday, Sept. 3 against the Chicago White Sox.
  • Over his 23 appearances last season he finished with a 6-8 record, had a 4.40 ERA, and a 1.218 WHIP.
