On Monday, Jean Segura (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Miami Marlins play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

TV Channel: BSFL

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jean Segura At The Plate (2022)

Segura hit .277 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Segura picked up a hit in 67.8% of his games last season (78 of 115), with at least two hits in 25 of those contests (21.7%).

He hit a home run in 10 of 115 games in 2022 (8.7%), including 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.8% of his games a year ago (32 of 115), Segura picked up an RBI. In six of those games (5.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.

In 36.5% of his 115 games last season, he scored a run (42 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.1%).

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 46 .282 AVG .272 .351 OBP .323 .398 SLG .376 9 XBH 10 6 HR 4 15 RBI 18 28/15 K/BB 30/11 5 SB 8 Home Away 60 GP 55 43 (71.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (63.6%) 11 (18.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.5%) 23 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (34.5%) 6 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.3%) 17 (28.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (27.3%)

