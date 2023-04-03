The Miami Marlins and Joey Wendle, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Joey Wendle At The Plate (2022)

Wendle hit .262 with 24 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.

Wendle reached base via a hit in 60 of 101 games last season (59.4%), including multiple hits in 26.7% of those games (27 of them).

He hit a home run in 3.0% of his games last season (101 in all), leaving the ballpark in 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

Wendle picked up an RBI in 23 games last season out 101 (22.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (6.9%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

In 21.8% of his 101 games last season, he scored (22 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.0%).

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 41 GP 57 .263 AVG .262 .294 OBP .305 .375 SLG .354 17 XBH 11 0 HR 3 11 RBI 21 20/4 K/BB 30/11 3 SB 9 Home Away 43 GP 58 28 (65.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (55.2%) 12 (27.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (25.9%) 10 (23.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (20.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.2%) 7 (16.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (27.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)