The Miami Marlins and Joey Wendle, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joey Wendle At The Plate (2022)

  • Wendle hit .262 with 24 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
  • Wendle reached base via a hit in 60 of 101 games last season (59.4%), including multiple hits in 26.7% of those games (27 of them).
  • He hit a home run in 3.0% of his games last season (101 in all), leaving the ballpark in 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Wendle picked up an RBI in 23 games last season out 101 (22.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (6.9%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • In 21.8% of his 101 games last season, he scored (22 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
41 GP 57
.263 AVG .262
.294 OBP .305
.375 SLG .354
17 XBH 11
0 HR 3
11 RBI 21
20/4 K/BB 30/11
3 SB 9
Home Away
43 GP 58
28 (65.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (55.2%)
12 (27.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (25.9%)
10 (23.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (20.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.2%)
7 (16.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (27.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Twins pitching staff was 20th in MLB last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Mahle starts for the first time this season for the Twins.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Sept. 3, the 28-year-old right-hander, started and went two innings against the Chicago White Sox.
  • In 23 games last season he put together a 6-8 record and had a 4.40 ERA and a 1.218 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.