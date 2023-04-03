Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Twins - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Joey Wendle, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Joey Wendle At The Plate (2022)
- Wendle hit .262 with 24 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Wendle reached base via a hit in 60 of 101 games last season (59.4%), including multiple hits in 26.7% of those games (27 of them).
- He hit a home run in 3.0% of his games last season (101 in all), leaving the ballpark in 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Wendle picked up an RBI in 23 games last season out 101 (22.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (6.9%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In 21.8% of his 101 games last season, he scored (22 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.0%).
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|57
|.263
|AVG
|.262
|.294
|OBP
|.305
|.375
|SLG
|.354
|17
|XBH
|11
|0
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|21
|20/4
|K/BB
|30/11
|3
|SB
|9
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|58
|28 (65.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (55.2%)
|12 (27.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (25.9%)
|10 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (20.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.2%)
|7 (16.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (27.6%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Twins pitching staff was 20th in MLB last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Mahle starts for the first time this season for the Twins.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Sept. 3, the 28-year-old right-hander, started and went two innings against the Chicago White Sox.
- In 23 games last season he put together a 6-8 record and had a 4.40 ERA and a 1.218 WHIP.
