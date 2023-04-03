The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time in action, take on Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jorge Soler At The Plate (2022)

Soler hit .207 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

In 56.2% of his games last season (41 of 73), Soler had a base hit, and in 13 of those games (17.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He hit a home run in 16.4% of his games last year (12 of 73), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Soler drove in a run in 21 of 73 games last year (28.8%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (13.7%).

In 29 of 73 games last season (39.7%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 34 GP 37 .216 AVG .200 .298 OBP .297 .448 SLG .359 13 XBH 13 8 HR 5 18 RBI 16 38/13 K/BB 52/19 0 SB 0 Home Away 34 GP 39 21 (61.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (51.3%) 6 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (17.9%) 14 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (38.5%) 8 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.3%) 12 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (23.1%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)