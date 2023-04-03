Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Twins - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time in action, take on Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jorge Soler At The Plate (2022)
- Soler hit .207 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
- In 56.2% of his games last season (41 of 73), Soler had a base hit, and in 13 of those games (17.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He hit a home run in 16.4% of his games last year (12 of 73), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Soler drove in a run in 21 of 73 games last year (28.8%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (13.7%).
- In 29 of 73 games last season (39.7%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.216
|AVG
|.200
|.298
|OBP
|.297
|.448
|SLG
|.359
|13
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|16
|38/13
|K/BB
|52/19
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|39
|21 (61.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (51.3%)
|6 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (17.9%)
|14 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (38.5%)
|8 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (10.3%)
|12 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (23.1%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in the league.
- The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins gave up 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- Mahle will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
- The 28-year-old right-hander started and threw two innings when he last appeared Saturday, Sept. 3 against the Chicago White Sox.
- Last season he finished with a 4.40 ERA and a 1.218 WHIP over his 23 games, compiling a 6-8 record.
