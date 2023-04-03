The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time in action, take on Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jorge Soler At The Plate (2022)

  • Soler hit .207 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
  • In 56.2% of his games last season (41 of 73), Soler had a base hit, and in 13 of those games (17.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He hit a home run in 16.4% of his games last year (12 of 73), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Soler drove in a run in 21 of 73 games last year (28.8%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (13.7%).
  • In 29 of 73 games last season (39.7%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
34 GP 37
.216 AVG .200
.298 OBP .297
.448 SLG .359
13 XBH 13
8 HR 5
18 RBI 16
38/13 K/BB 52/19
0 SB 0
Home Away
34 GP 39
21 (61.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (51.3%)
6 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (17.9%)
14 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (38.5%)
8 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.3%)
12 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (23.1%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in the league.
  • The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins gave up 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
  • Mahle will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
  • The 28-year-old right-hander started and threw two innings when he last appeared Saturday, Sept. 3 against the Chicago White Sox.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.40 ERA and a 1.218 WHIP over his 23 games, compiling a 6-8 record.
