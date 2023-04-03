The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez, who went 2-for-4 last time out, take on Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Luis Arraez At The Plate (2022)

  • Arraez had 173 hits and a .377 on-base percentage while slugging .420.
  • Among qualified batters in baseball last season, he ranked fourth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
  • In 104 of 144 games last season (72.2%) Arraez had at least one hit, and in 49 of those contests (34.0%) he picked up two or more.
  • In eight of 144 games last year, he left the yard (5.6%). He went deep in 1.3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Arraez picked up an RBI in 34 of 144 games last season (23.6%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.9%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He crossed the plate in 70 of 144 games last year (48.6%), including scoring more than once in 10.4% of his games (15 times).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 72
.327 AVG .305
.378 OBP .375
.460 SLG .379
23 XBH 17
7 HR 1
29 RBI 20
22/23 K/BB 21/29
2 SB 2
Home Away
71 GP 73
54 (76.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (68.5%)
27 (38.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 22 (30.1%)
38 (53.5%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (43.8%)
7 (9.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.4%)
20 (28.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (19.2%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in the league.
  • The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
  • Twins pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Mahle will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
  • The 28-year-old righty started and threw two innings when he last appeared Saturday, Sept. 3 against the Chicago White Sox.
  • Over his 23 appearances last season he put together a 6-8 record, had a 4.40 ERA, and a 1.218 WHIP.
