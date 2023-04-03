Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Twins - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez, who went 2-for-4 last time out, take on Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Luis Arraez At The Plate (2022)
- Arraez had 173 hits and a .377 on-base percentage while slugging .420.
- Among qualified batters in baseball last season, he ranked fourth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
- In 104 of 144 games last season (72.2%) Arraez had at least one hit, and in 49 of those contests (34.0%) he picked up two or more.
- In eight of 144 games last year, he left the yard (5.6%). He went deep in 1.3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Arraez picked up an RBI in 34 of 144 games last season (23.6%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.9%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- He crossed the plate in 70 of 144 games last year (48.6%), including scoring more than once in 10.4% of his games (15 times).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|72
|.327
|AVG
|.305
|.378
|OBP
|.375
|.460
|SLG
|.379
|23
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|1
|29
|RBI
|20
|22/23
|K/BB
|21/29
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|73
|54 (76.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (68.5%)
|27 (38.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|22 (30.1%)
|38 (53.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (43.8%)
|7 (9.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.4%)
|20 (28.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (19.2%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in the league.
- The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Twins pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Mahle will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
- The 28-year-old righty started and threw two innings when he last appeared Saturday, Sept. 3 against the Chicago White Sox.
- Over his 23 appearances last season he put together a 6-8 record, had a 4.40 ERA, and a 1.218 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.