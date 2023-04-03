The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez, who went 2-for-4 last time out, take on Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Luis Arraez At The Plate (2022)

Arraez had 173 hits and a .377 on-base percentage while slugging .420.

Among qualified batters in baseball last season, he ranked fourth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.

In 104 of 144 games last season (72.2%) Arraez had at least one hit, and in 49 of those contests (34.0%) he picked up two or more.

In eight of 144 games last year, he left the yard (5.6%). He went deep in 1.3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Arraez picked up an RBI in 34 of 144 games last season (23.6%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.9%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

He crossed the plate in 70 of 144 games last year (48.6%), including scoring more than once in 10.4% of his games (15 times).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 72 .327 AVG .305 .378 OBP .375 .460 SLG .379 23 XBH 17 7 HR 1 29 RBI 20 22/23 K/BB 21/29 2 SB 2 Home Away 71 GP 73 54 (76.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (68.5%) 27 (38.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 22 (30.1%) 38 (53.5%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (43.8%) 7 (9.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.4%) 20 (28.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (19.2%)

