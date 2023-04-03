Monday's game between the Minnesota Twins (3-0) and Miami Marlins (1-3) matching up at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 4-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on April 3.

The Twins will look to Tyler Mahle versus the Marlins and Johnny Cueto.

Marlins vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marlins vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 4, Marlins 2.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins were chosen as underdogs in 97 games last year and walked away with the win 33 times (34%) in those games.

Last year, Miami won 25 of 81 games when listed as at least +105 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Last season Miami had the No. 28 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.6 runs per game (586 total runs).

The Marlins' 3.86 team ERA ranked 13th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Schedule