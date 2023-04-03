How to Watch the Marlins vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyler Mahle and Johnny Cueto are the scheduled starters when the Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins play on Monday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins ranked 24th in Major League Baseball with 144 home runs.
- The Marlins ranked 28th in the majors with a .363 team slugging percentage.
- Miami had a team batting average of just .230 last season, which ranked 26th among MLB teams.
- Miami scored the 28th-most runs in the majors last season with just 586 (3.6 per game).
- The Marlins had an on-base percentage of .294 last season, which ranked 27th in the league.
- Miami had a nine K/9 last season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.
- The Marlins had the 13th-ranked ERA (3.86) in the majors last season.
- Miami pitchers had a 1.270 WHIP last season, 15th in the majors.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cueto has been named the starter for the Marlins and will make his first start this season.
- The 37-year-old righty last pitched Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Minnesota Twins, tossing seven innings as the starter.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Mets
|L 5-3
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Max Scherzer
|3/31/2023
|Mets
|W 2-1
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|David Peterson
|4/1/2023
|Mets
|L 6-2
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Tylor Megill
|4/2/2023
|Mets
|L 5-1
|Home
|Trevor Rogers
|Kodai Senga
|4/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Tyler Mahle
|4/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Kenta Maeda
|4/5/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Pablo Lopez
|4/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Tylor Megill
|4/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Trevor Rogers
|Kodai Senga
|4/9/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Johnny Cueto
|Carlos Carrasco
