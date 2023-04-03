Tyler Mahle and Johnny Cueto are the scheduled starters when the Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins play on Monday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins ranked 24th in Major League Baseball with 144 home runs.

The Marlins ranked 28th in the majors with a .363 team slugging percentage.

Miami had a team batting average of just .230 last season, which ranked 26th among MLB teams.

Miami scored the 28th-most runs in the majors last season with just 586 (3.6 per game).

The Marlins had an on-base percentage of .294 last season, which ranked 27th in the league.

Miami had a nine K/9 last season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.

The Marlins had the 13th-ranked ERA (3.86) in the majors last season.

Miami pitchers had a 1.270 WHIP last season, 15th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Cueto has been named the starter for the Marlins and will make his first start this season.

The 37-year-old righty last pitched Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Minnesota Twins, tossing seven innings as the starter.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Mets L 5-3 Home Sandy Alcantara Max Scherzer 3/31/2023 Mets W 2-1 Home Jesús Luzardo David Peterson 4/1/2023 Mets L 6-2 Home Edward Cabrera Tylor Megill 4/2/2023 Mets L 5-1 Home Trevor Rogers Kodai Senga 4/3/2023 Twins - Home Johnny Cueto Tyler Mahle 4/4/2023 Twins - Home Sandy Alcantara Kenta Maeda 4/5/2023 Twins - Home Jesús Luzardo Pablo Lopez 4/6/2023 Mets - Away Edward Cabrera Tylor Megill 4/8/2023 Mets - Away Trevor Rogers Kodai Senga 4/9/2023 Mets - Away Johnny Cueto Carlos Carrasco

