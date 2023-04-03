Luis Arraez will lead the way for the Miami Marlins (1-3) on Monday, April 3, when they take on the Minnesota Twins (3-0) in an early-season contest at LoanDepot park at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +105. The total is 8 runs for this game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Johnny Cueto - MIA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Marlins vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins won 55, or 60.4%, of the 91 games they played as favorites last season.

The Twins had a record of 49-28, a 63.6% win rate, when they were favored by -125 or more by bookmakers last season.

Minnesota has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins hit 89 home runs on the road last season (1.1 per game).

Minnesota averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .390 away from home.

The Marlins came away with 33 wins in the 97 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Marlins came away with a win 25 times in 81 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Miami averaged 0.9 homers per home game last season (71 total at home).

The Marlins had a .377 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

Marlins vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Soler 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+175) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+230) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Jean Segura 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+240)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +10000 22nd 4th

