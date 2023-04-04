Bam Adebayo's Miami Heat take on the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, a 101-92 loss against the Knicks, Adebayo tallied nine points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

We're going to examine Adebayo's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 20.7 18.1 Rebounds 8.5 9.3 8.4 Assists 3.5 3.3 3.5 PRA 30.5 33.3 30 PR 27.5 30 26.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Bam Adebayo's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 16.4% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.1 per contest.

Adebayo's opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 102.5 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.1.

The Pistons are the 27th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 118.7 points per game.

Conceding 45.0 rebounds per game, the Pistons are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Pistons are 14th in the league, conceding 25.6 per game.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 39 22 10 5 0 3 0 12/6/2022 34 21 15 2 0 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Adebayo or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.